Positive meeting between Minister Kimmins and Foras na Gaeilge

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has met with Foras na Gaeilge where they discussed the promotion of the Irish language, including at the new Grand Central Station in Belfast.

Speaking afterwards, Minister Kimmins said: “I don’t believe anyone has anything to fear from the Irish language. It is part of our history and heritage. We see it all around us in our place names and there are many areas of the north where it is spoken in families, communities, schools and work places.

“It is for these reasons and in order that we fulfil our commitments laid out in the European Charter of Minority Languages and my Department’s Irish Language Policy that I am determined to see Irish language given its place across the public services I am responsible for.”

Pól Deeds, Deputy Chief Executive at Foras na Gaeilge, welcomed the meeting.

"Foras na Gaeilge was pleased to meet with the Minister for Infrastructure to discuss issues related to the promotion and protection of the Irish language in public spaces," he said.

"Along with Seán Ó Coinn, Foras na Gaeilge’s Chief Executive, I attended a meeting with the Minister and her senior officials, where we discussed the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, the Department of Infrastructure’s Irish language policy and signage in the new transport hub in Belfast.

"We underlined the importance of government departments showing leadership when dealing with these important issues and we acknowledged the proactive approach of the Department for Infrastructure in this area."