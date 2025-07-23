Féile fun coming to the north of the city this August

FESTIVAL FUN: The launch of Féile an Tuaiscirt (Festival of the North) at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday

THE annual Féile an Tuaiscirt (Festival of the North) is bringing festival fun to North Belfast this August.

Supported by Belfast City Council and working with Féile an Phobail to bring Ireland's biggest community arts festival to the north of the city, a packed programme of local events have been planned over the next three weeks.

Joanne Kinnear, from North Belfast Community Partnership, said: "Féile an Tuaiscirt is all about the New Lodge, Cliftonville, Ardoyne, Marrowbone and Ligoniel areas coming together during August

"The purpose is to celebrate community and showcase the positive impact of young people in the community."

Tori O'Reilly (17), a volunteer at New Lodge Youth Centre, said: “I think the festival is really important to our community, especially for our young people as it gives them so many opportunities to meet new people through residentials, events and activities.

"It's important as it gives young people something positive to be involved in which helps young people keep out of trouble. Young people also get the chance to volunteer and be role models.

"This is really important as it inspires other young people to be involved in positive opportunities”.

Some highlights of the festival include:

Colour Run (Sunday, July 27) at Girdwood Community Hub from 12pm.

New Lodge Market (Saturday, August 2) at New Lodge Youth Centre from 12-3pm.

Deanby BBQ Fun Day (Saturday, August 2) at Deanby Youth Club from 2-4.30pm.

Paint and Foam Party (Friday, August 15) at Holy Cross Boys pitch) at 7pm.

For more events, check out Féile an Tuaiscirt on Facebook here.