Tailteann Cup: Antrim advance to a meeting with Wexford

Tailteann Cup Group Three

Antrim 1-22 London 1-14



A STRONG final quarter saw Antrim shrug off London in Newry on Sunday to book their place in the Tailteann Cup knockout phase with a meeting away to Wexford next week.

It was a close-run affair for three quarters, but a black card for London's Matt Moynahan was a prelude to a run of 1-4 without replay which was crucial in terms of opening a gap and ensuring they remained ahead of the curve with Leitrim beating Tipperary in Group One meaning it came down to scoring differencr to see which of those teams advanced.

Antrim trailed by four at the half, but given the severity of the conditions, it was a more than manageable deficit, yet The Exiles continued to leave this game in the balance until two key moments: the introduction of Niall Burns - whose 1-1 haul proved the game-breaker - and Moynahan's sin-binning.

It was a day where both teams were not just seeking victory, but by as much as possible with scoring difference in play, yet with a strong wind that seemed to favour The Exiles, but swirled throughout, it was not easy on the shooters.

"The first thing we had to do was win the game and the wind has been a determining factor in every game this weekend," offered Antrim boss Andy McEntee.

"Four points (down) at half-time wasn't bad, although we missed a couple of chances. We had a couple of chances we missed in the second half, and missed a penalty too. We won by eight, but again, missed some really clear goal chances and a couple of one-on-ones with the goalkeeper. We could and should have won by a bit more, but delighted to get through and if you had offered me this earlier this morning, I'd have bitten your arm off."

Ryan Murray is snuffed out at the end of the first half

Antrim did get off the mark with Ryan McQuillan kicking points off either foot, but London grew into it as Daniel Clarke pointed and after a great save by Antrim goalkeeper Mick Byrne, from Ciarán Diver, the ball came back to Joshua Obahor to level.

Diver edged his side into the lead before Conal Gallagher slung over the first two-pointer of the game, while Byrne was again called into action to save from Ruairi Rafferty with the subsequent 45 nailed by Sean Taylor.

McQuillan replied, but Liam Gallagher sent over another two for London who were now five up before Antrim began to make some inroads with points from Conor Stewart and Paddy McBride.

Diver and Shay Rafter restroed the five-point gap, but after Stewart pulled one back, Antrim really ought to have had a goal in added time when London goalkeeper Andrew Walsh seemed to flp at the ball, but twice Ryan Murray was denied the opportunity to turn home with London escpaing with a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage at the break.

It was level within minutes of the restart with McBride and Dominic McEnhill landing two-pointers with the wind at their backs.

It remained tight with a Conor Hand two briefly giving Antrim the lead for the first time before Obahor levelled it again.

The sides remained level going into the final quarter when Antrim struck for home as points from Loughran and Ryan Murray were followed by a Byrne 45, which came after McEnhill's 56th-minute penalty was saved with Matt Moynahan also sin-binned in the process.

London's Shay Rafter finds the net late on

By the time he returned, the game was beyond his team as Antrim had gone nine clear with substitute Niall Burns finding the net despite the best efforts of Sean Taylor, who couldn't keep it out and the St Gall's man kicked a point immediately after.

Shay Rafter thumped to the net from a free in added time, which saw eyes divert to the score in Mullingar and some mental arithmetic in terms of the scoring differernce with Leitrim, but late points from Marc Jordan and Dominic McEnhill were enough to see Antrim home and into the knockout phase, where they will travel to Wexford next weekend.

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-1, 1x45); E McCabe, E Walsh, K Keenan; J McAuley, D McAleese, M Jordan (0-1); C Hand (0-2, 1x2p), C Stewart (0-2); R Boyle, A Loughran (0-1), P McBride (0-3, 1x2p); R McQuillan (0-4), R Murray (0-1), D McEnhill (0-6, 2x2p, 2f).

Subs: N Burns (1-1) for A Loughran (52), J Morgan for J McAuley (70+1), J McDonnell for R Boyle (70+1)

LONDON: A Walsh; D Rooney, S Taylor (0-1, 1x45), M Moynahan; E Walsh, C Gallagher (0-2, 1x2p), K Healy; T Barry, L Gallagher (0-2, 1x2p); J Obahor (0-2), D Clarke (0-1), C Diver (0-3); R Rafferty, N McElwaine, S Rafter (12, 1-1f).

Subs: Subs: C McCarrick (0-1) for N McElwaine (25), C O'Donoghue for D Clarke (58), M Carroll for R Rafferty (61), C McKelvey for C Gallagher (63), O Hilley for K Healy (68)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)