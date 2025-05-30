Tailteann Cup: Do or die for Saffrons against The Exiles

Tailteann Cup Group Three,

Antrim v London (Newry, Sunday, 1.45pm)

UNLESS they can claim their first victory since February - and likely in comprehensive fashion - Antrim’s season will come to an end in Newry on Sunday when they face London in their final Group Three game in the Tailteann Cup.

To say it has been a difficult run would be an understatement, as since they overcame a Leitrim team that was in absolute disarray back on February 22, things have completely unravelled.

A narrow defeat away to Laois left them in a precarious position in the league and their relegation was all but confirmed when they lost at home to Sligo and the drop to Division Four was sealed the following week away to Kildare.

Then came the Ulster Championship: a spirited display against All-Ireland champions Armagh for 45 minutes fizzled as the Orchard romped home, but there were high hopes the performance could have acted as a springboard heading into the Tailteann Cup.

That has not been the case as Andy McEntee’s men were 16 points off a Luke Loughlin-inspired Westmeath in their opener with the attacker matching Antrim’s tally of 1-17 on his own, while their second game against Limerick was another which didn’t go to plan as the Treaty pulled away in the second half to win comfortably with a late Paddy McBride just putting a better look on the board for the Saffrons.

So, here they are with one final opportunity to prolong their campaign and secure an away preliminary quarter-final next week. To do so, they must beat The Exiles, as a draw will result in their exit due to an inferior scoring difference and even with that, it may require a handsome win as only three of third-placed teams advance with New York entering at the knockout phase.

As it stands, Antrim’s scoring difference could be thein undoing as the scenario where they win will likely mean they will have to better what Tipperary do against Leitrim by six points to ensure they are not the lowest-ranked of those third-placed teams.

The sides met in the knockout phase last year with Antrim just about getting over the line at Corrigan Park, winning 3-11 to 2-10 as London’s physicality and kick-out strategy caused all manner of headaches on the day.

“We were stretched to the limit to get a result there and I was glad to hear the final whistle,” exhaled a thankful Antrim manager, Andy McEntee, following that game.

“The way they (London) play, you don’t want to be playing catch-up as they do defend well and defend deep.”

Round 3️⃣ of the Tailteann Cup 🏆



This Sunday our Footballers continue their Championship campaign with a neutral venue clash versus @LondainGAA



⏰🏐Throw-in 1.45pm at Páirc Esler



Buy tickets in advance: https://t.co/p9y9lofRhc#TailteannCup #AontroimAbú pic.twitter.com/xrYCsrdYz0 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 27, 2025

There are plenty of returnees for London from last year, while Kristian Healy, originally from Naomh Éanna and a brother of Antrim’s injured defender, Peter, will have more than the inside track on his native county.

Healy featured during London’s loss to Westmeath in Ruislip a fortnight ago, kicking three points in the process, as the Lake County pulled clear.

That followed a seven-point reverse away to Limerick in their opener, so their campaign has not been miles off Antrim’s with both sides now heading into this final game, which is winner-take-all.

There has been something of a pattern to Antrim’s performances with decent starts fizzling out in the second period, as was the case against Armagh and in their two Tailteann Cup fixtures to date.

Sustaining their charge has been a glaring issue and it is one they know they will have to fix this week as London have enough quality in their ranks to punish mistakes.

The chances of a run to the latter stages of the competition look increasingly slim for whichever of these teams emerges into the knockout stage, but in Antrim’s case, they will not want their year to end on a whimper with a run of seven-straight losses.

Victory will have to be earned this week, but it is certainly within their grasp should they perform.