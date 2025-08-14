Historian Éamon Phoenix lives on in Colin history video exhibition

LEGACY: The interactive touchscreen featuring videos narrated by the late historian Dr Éamon Phoenix is located at the transport hub on Stewartstown Road

AN interactive touchscreen featuring videos narrated by the late historian Dr Éamon Phoenix has been launched in West Belfast.

The Colin Heritage touchscreen at the new transport centre on the Stewartstown Road presents 11 videos that bring to life the rich history of the Twinbrook and Poleglass areas from ancient times to the modern day.

The screen was launched at Colin Connect transport hub by the Phoenix family, who described it as a lovely tribute to their father.

The touchscreen initiative was created by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership which had worked with Dr Phoenix to bring together the story of the Colin area which stretches from Colin to Lagmore and from Poleglass to Upper Dunmurry.

Dr Phoenix said Colin boasted “the history of Ireland in microcosm”.

Visitors at the bus centre can watch subtitled videos about historical events and people, including the heroic Belle Steele, a Protestant lady who protected Catholics during the Penal Laws, portable defibrillator inventor Dr Frank Pantridge, the history of nearby Victorian mansion Cloona House (above), the impact of the conflict post-'69, and much more.

The screen also features QR codes for people to scan with their phones so they can watch the videos later.

Annie Armstrong of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said: “We’re very proud of the work that Éamon did for the Colin Heritage project, pulling together all the threads of the incredible history of Colin.

“Today’s launch is a lovely tribute to Éamon and the work he did for our community," she said.

Éamon's wife, Alice Phoenix added: “Éamon was very proud of the Colin Heritage project and how it very much described the history of Ireland from pre-Celtic times right up to the modern day. He loved telling the story of this remarkable area and I think he would be very happy that the touchscreen project now makes this history more accessible to local people.”