New social housing development announced for Newtownabbey

A NEW residential development is set to bring ten semi-detached and two-storey social housing units to Newtownabbey.

Plans also include landscaping, parking and essential site improvements at the Fernagh Parade area.



The proposed three-bedroom homes are designed to blend in with the character of the area and will incorporate space at the front of each property, along with private gardens to the rear. Car parking will also be provided, offering two spaces per property.



Alongside the housing development the contractor, Kenny Homes, will be contributing £15,000 to the redevelopment of Kings Park play area, creating an engaging space for children and families to play and exercise.



Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented: “The new social housing initiative represents a significant investment in the future of the Fernagh area of Newtownabbey, offering both immediate community improvements and long-term benefits to the local economy.

"The addition of much-needed social housing, supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Connswater homes is a positive contribution to the area."



Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown stated, “I am delighted that approval has been given to this social housing scheme which will benefit families in our area and build our local community, especially with the redevelopment of the Kings Park Play area.”