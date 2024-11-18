Punks AOA set to release first EP

FÉILE: AOA members Adam (drums), Owen (guitar), Caolán (guitar and vocals) and Jake (bass) at the Palestine Solidarity concert at this year's Féile in Falls Park

UP-AND-COMING West Belfast punk band AOA are set to release their debut EP later this month and will also be back on stage in December.

With their debut EP ‘Whataboutisms’ to launch on 29 November, the Andersonstown News caught up with Coalán Fitzsimmons from the band to talk about the new music and their gig aduring summer's Féile an Phobail.

EP: AOA's debut EP 'Whataboutisms' comes out on 29 November

Caolán said: “We came together almost by accident, myself and our guitarist Owen met through liking the same music and we got together with our drummer Adam when he came up to us after a gig. We met our bassist Jake right after our first gig as well and we just realised how brilliant it is making music together.”

All band members hail from West Belfast, with Caolán coming from Andersonstown, Adam Din and Jake Fox from Poleglass and Owen Crummey from Lenadoon. The band have been performing consistently since forming in March last year and started out playing charity gigs in youth clubs and front gardens before playing their biggest gig to date at this year’s Palestine fundraiser at Féile.

AOA took part in the ‘Let’s Beat It Project’ at the beginning of 2024 in collaboration with Féile an Phobail, the Oh Yeah Centre and Amps Studios, where in a songwriting session with Paul Connolly of The Woodburning Savages they wrote their single ‘Pennies Off The Deck’, which acted as a catalyst for discovering their sound.

As a result of this project, Féile an Phobail invited them to play at their Palestine Solidarity Concert in the Falls Park with Caolán saying the gig was “the most surreal moment of our lives".

"You go out there and see the massive field in front of you and all the people, it really blows you away!” he added.

GIG: AOA will launch their new EP at a gig at the Black Box in December

The new EP ‘Whataboutisms’ explores growing up in a working class society and how authority and positions of power are viewed from their background, sending a message that people should never be afraid to stand up for themselves and fight for what they believe in.

AOA will take to the stage at The Black Box on December 11, alongside Klyda and Ilisium, for their first headline show to celebrate the release of the new EP.