Translink extends late night bus and rail timetable for Christmas

TRANSLINK has announced they will be extending the times of their late night Christmas rail, bus and coach services.

The transport company said the aim is to encourage those out at Christmas to use public transport to visit the city and enjoy all the festive delights that Belfast has to offer in the knowledge they can get a bus, coach or train home. The changes kick in from Saturday 30 November.

Some of the changes being made include:

Late-night Belfast Metro services will operate every Friday and Saturday starting around midnight and run through to 1.30am.

Additional late night Goldliner/Urby bus services will operate every Friday and Saturday from Belfast to towns and cities across the North departing at various times from around midnight.

Rail services will also operate later services across all lines on both Friday and Saturday nights departing at various times up to midnight.

The late-night services will run for four weekends up to and including Saturday 21st December.

Commenting on the return of the late-night timetable, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “We are encouraging people to get familiar with the late-night services on offer and build them into their festive planning for great nights out in Belfast. People can extend their night out whether it’s going to the panto, socialising with family or friends or a shopping trip. Using greener public transport to get in and out of the city also means it’s a little gift to the planet too.



“We are pleased to be working with city partners again who will be helping us promote these services. We look forward to playing our part in helping to boost the night-time economy, supporting employment, tourism and keeping people better connected to the fantastic hospitality and festivities that the city has to offer."



Full details are available on the Translink website at https://www.translink.co.uk/latenightservices with further announcements promised soon.