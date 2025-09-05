Noel Burke and St Vitus play cult Bunnymen album live this Saturday

THIS Saturday evening at the Errigle Inn in Belfast, Noel Burke and St Vitus Dance will perform the cult 1990 Echo & the Bunnymen album Reverberation live on stage.



St Vitus Dance formed in West Belfast back in 1981 and had success with the release of the Love Me Love My Dogma album in 1987.



On the back of that success the band moved en masse to Liverpool, however, within a year the group had broken up and went their separate ways. But that wasn’t the end of things for lead singer Noel Burke who was soon snapped up by English indie legends Echo & the Bunnymen as their new lead singer after frontman Ian McCulloch embarked on a solo career.



There followed an album and several singles for Noel with the Bunnymen and it is that album Reverberation that Burke and St Vitus Dance will perform live on Saturday before playing several other gigs with the album in England and Scotland.

Although unfairly dismissed by UK critics at the time, Reverberation did well in America and has gone on to quietly achieve cult status among Bunnymen fans as a psychedelia tinged classic, selling 60,000 copies in the States alone.



Noel and St Vitus – who continue to perform and record in the own right – are looking forward to the Errigle gig and the mini-tour that takes in London, Liverpool and Scotland.



Noel reflects: “For a long time I would think no-one will remember it (the album), but I’m beginning to find out now that there are a lot of people who really like it, especially in America. There are fans of Reverberation who want to hear it live.”



St Vitus Dance play Reverberation live at the Errigle on Saturday September 6. Tickets available here.