THEATRE REVIEW: Grounded in Gander turns out to be no bad thing

WHEN the 9/11 attacks shook New York and Washington the skies over the US and Canada were shut down, planes were hurriedly diverted and thousands of passengers were left stranded, not knowing where they were – or what was going on.



Based on true events, Come From Away by St Agnes’ Choral Society – which is running at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast – tells the story of the 7,000 airline passengers grounded in the small town of Gander in Newfoundland, where amid all the chaos they are welcomed by the warm-hearted locals.

Gander was once the refuelling point for trans-Atlantic flights and that's why it has the space to accommodate 38 passenger planes. But those days of being an international transport hub are a long way back in the town's rearview mirror, and its population of 9,000 people are in their own way stranded on this rocky island.



The musical is remarkable in that there is no interval and for an hour and fifty minutes the cast barely leave the stage while performing several roles, as well as singing and dancing to a driving trad-rock beat that is kept going by eight musicians who are positioned around the edge of the stage and who end up among the cast on more than one occasion.



From not initially knowing where they have landed, the passenger soon become stir crazy on the stranded plane which is only alleviated when the cabin crew dish out the drink. Yet the passengers spend 15 long agonising hours onboard the grounded flight before finally disembarking into the dead of night somewhere on the north-eastern corner of North America. Only then do they discover the true horror of what had happened that morning and the lives so tragically lost. There then begins the frantic attempts to contact family members back home to inform them that they are safe and well.



Thankfully the good people of Gander come to their rescue, opening up their homes and community halls as accommodation and providing much-needed change of clothes, as well as food and drinks. Over the next five days the lost souls who are stranded on this north Atlantic outpost are introduced to some memorable characters, and on one occasion dance the night away at a riotous party in a local bar. As some relationships breakdown others are forged.

Phoning home from Gander Photos by Nicola McKee Photography

The choreography over the piece is mind-spinning – just like the floor. As a result it keeps the story fast paced. Credit must go to choreographer Amy Blackshaw, director Rachel Logan-Fee and musical director Andrew Robinson.



And because it is so fast moving and each actor plays so many parts, it would be unfair to single out any one performer. But having said that, Michelle Hannaway, Fiona Keegan and Antoinette McMichael are beautiful singers, and Martin McDowell is a great comedy actor.

Look out for hit songs such as Welcome To The Rock, Phoning Home and Me and The Sky.

A surprising local connection to the story comes from St Agnes' Choral Society's Honorary President, Marie Forrester, who's uncle Andy helped build Gander Airport. What's the odds?

“Come From Away is unlike anything we’ve done before,” says Director Rachel Logan-Fee. “It’s raw, real and deeply moving – but also unexpectedly joyful. The story speaks to the soul of Belfast: ordinary people doing extraordinary things, pulling together in difficult times, and finding light in the darkest moments. Come From Away resonates deeply with audiences in 2025, counters the darkness in our world and restores faith in humanity and kindness."

There is no getting away from the horrific events that led to the 38 planes being grounded at Gander. But the production in its own way is a tribute to those who died and keeps their memory alive. It also tells the remarkable story of complete strangers being flung together in unexpected circumstances and as a result is laugh-out-loud funny and upbeat amid moments of genuine sadness. Those who arrived unintentionally in Gander are not the same people who leave.

Come From Away is a story of resilience overcoming adversary. No wonder at the final curtain the audience cheered loudly, leaving the theatre on a high.

Come From Away runs until September 13. Book your tickets here.