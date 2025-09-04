Kneecap to live stream into US and across the world from 'secret location'

RAPPERS Kneecap are set to play in the United States after all this year – by live streaming a concert into a New York theatre and across the world from "a secret location in Ireland".

This afternoon Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Provaí announced that they will play "live and direct" from Ireland on October 10.

Last month the trio promised to embark on "an even bigger" tour of the USA in the near future after being forced to cancel 15 tour dates in the States for this October. The cancellation came due to the proximity of the advertised concerts in the US and band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh's next court hearing in London on September 26.

Ó hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence in May, after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

The band says its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah.

In a statement posted on social media this afternoon the band said: "USA Fenians and Fenians across the world. October 10th we will be with you LIVE and direct from Ireland.

"We were not willing to allow this British witch-hunt stop us playing to tens of thousands of fans across the US so have a very special gig to bring to you from a secret location in Ireland.

"Join us on October 10th for much more than a gig.... it is a moment for us all to stand together in defiance and solidarity.

"We will broadcast across the world at 9pm EST (6pm PST) on October 10th. It will also be shown in Kings Theatre, Brooklyn. It will be fully LIVE and uncensored by those who wish to silence us.

"Fans in NYC can gather together at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn where the gig will be broadcast in the historic venue on a giant screen on stage. Every ticket holder will also receive a one-off screen printed poster of the event on entry. There will be a special merch stand as well as support TBA."