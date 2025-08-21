Christy Moore performs memorable St Comgall's concert in aid of Falls and Shankill Women's Centres

IRISH music legend Christy Moore took to the stage of St Comgalls in West Belfast on Wednesday night in aid of the Shankill and Falls Women’s Centres.

The intimate concert, attended by 300 people was organised as a final farewell to Féile an Phobail 2025.

The 80-year-old Kildare native, famous for being one of the founding members of the bands Planxty and Moving Hearts, has also enjoyed a successful solo career and this year took part in a three-month, sold-out, 18-date tour of Ireland.

The night at St Comgalls began with an on-stage cheque presentation for £20,000 with Shankill Women’s Centre’s Betty Carlisle and Susan McCrory from the Falls Women’s Centre.

Each centre received £10,000 each, with Betty and Susan speaking candidly about how much the money will mean, going towards campaigns to end violence against women and girls in the local community.

“On behalf of the Falls Women’s Centre staff and management, we would like to say a personal thank you for thinking of our centre, and hopefully this money will help us in our work to end violence against women and young girls," expressed Susan.

Betty added: “The Shankill Women’s Centre is so, so grateful. We started work to end violence against women and girls, and I tell you what, this donation is going to go a long, long, long way in helping us do that, so thank you.”

It was on to the music as Christy Moore took to the stage to perform a plethora of songs from his glittering career, lasting around ninety minutes.

Christy began with his traditional introduction song of 'City of Chicago' followed quickly by 'Viva La Quinta Brigada' – a rousing tribute to the Irishmen who fought in the Spanish Civil War against Franco.

Other classics including 'Ride On', 'Beeswing', 'The Voyage' and the humorous 'Lingo Politico'/'Don't Forget Your Shovel' which had the audience singing along with every word.

Shortly after singing 'A Stitch In Time', a song about a woman and her drunken husband, Christy addressed the issue of violence against women and girls in Ireland, saying it was time "men stepped up" to put an end to it.

Other more touching songs such as 'Lyra McKee' – a tribute to the journalist murdered while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in 2019 – and 'Palestine' – a song which candidly details the ongoing struggles of Palestinians – brought a poignancy to the evening.

Another crowd-pleaser of the night was 'McIlhatton' – a tribute to a fiddler named Mickey McIlhatton, from the Glens of Antrim, sent to Crumlin Road jail for making poitin.

Christy was engaging with the audience throughout and admitted he was "loving it" up on stage as he moved from one hit to another.

An open question for requests was met with performances of 'Smoke and Strong Whiskey' and 'Back Home in Derry', written by Bobby Sands.

A rousing round of applause was delivered as Christy Moore stood on the stage with his guitar raised in one hand and fist in the other, in defiance of his music.

An encore swiftly followed with 'Ordinary Man' and 'Allende' rounding off a memorable and special night at St Comgall's.

Féile Director Kevin Gamble said: “We are absolutely delighted that Christy Moore was in West Belfast to play this special intimate concert for Féile an Phobail. We are particularly proud that the concert was a charity fundraiser in aid of the Shankill and Falls Women’s Centres.

“The work these two organisations do in our communities is invaluable, and it fantastic to see them here together this evening.

“At this time the issue of violence against women and girls is very prominent and there is so much that needs to be done to combat this.

“The funds raised tonight will help in some small way towards that and towards other services to support women’s development within our communities through the provision of training, education, childcare, advice, advocacy, counselling, health and well-being.

“I want to thank Christy for giving his valuable time to come here and make this amazing gesture for our communities. It’s amazing.”

