FÉILE 25: WATCH: Opera singer Angela Feeney sings Four Green Fields during exhibition launch

WORLD renowned West Belfast opera singer Angela Feeney sang Four Green Fields during the launch of the Vibrant Colours – Violent Past exhibition at St Comgall's on Friday afternoon.

Part of Féile an Phobail the exhibition came about when Californian art collector Darius Anderson challenged artist Danny Devenny and other mural artists to "tell our peoples history with imagery and help create a clear narrative". Darius collects art from areas of conflict around the world, and has a particular fascination with art from Cuba.

The fruits of that labour was the launch this afternoon of a 20 foot canvass in front of a packed house at St Comgalls. The striking mural depicts scenes from Irish history over the past 500 years.

But before proceedings got underway Angela, who praised the acoustics in the former school's assembly hall, enthralled the audience with two pieces of music along with her group of musicians, much to the appreciation of those gathered.