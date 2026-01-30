A NUMBER of businesses have been forced to close on the Andersonstown Road as emergency services deal with an electrical fault.

The fire service has cordoned off a number of businesses at the top of Owenvarragh on the Andersonstown Road close to Casement Park in what was initially thought to be a suspected gas leak.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty, who runs nearby Foodstock charity said: "Gas has not been detected thankfully and issue has now been identified as an electrical fault.

"NIE will now work to resolve. Cordens remain in place and businesses temporarily closed. Staff currently at our Community Hub until resolved."

Businesses affected include Ivor's Restaurant.

"We are currently unable to get into the building and have had to keep the restaurant closed for the moment," they said in a post on Facebook.

"We are standing by and hope to have access shortly. If you have a reservation with us right now, please bear with us.

"We will let you know as soon as we are back in action. Thank you for understanding!"