A WALK to promote mental health and raise money for a vital West Belfast charity will be launched on Saturday.

Following a successful inaugural year in 2025, Out of the Darkness Walk of Hope 2026 will be launched at the Kennedy Centre on Saturday from 10am–2pm. The launch will provide an opportunity to register for this year's event, which takes place on on Sunday April 12 at 6am.

The walk will help raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress.

Gerard Mallon, Director of West Wellbeing, said: “Every year we are reminded of the scale of the crisis we face — no funding for mental health in our communities, yet suicide remains one of the biggest causes of death among men under 50 in Northern Ireland.

"This isn’t just a statistic — it’s personal for so many in our community. The Out of the Darkness – A Walk of Hope event is needed to raise both awareness and funds for the essential services West Wellbeing provides: Counselling, suicide prevention support, advocacy, and community programmes. Every step we take together sends a message that no one has to walk alone.”

Gerard Mulhern from the 50 to 50 Walking Group, who is helping to organise the walk, is looking forward to another successful event.

"It’s essential that we support local organisations like West Wellbeing who get no funding but continue to do massive work within our community," he added.

"The services they run are much-needed within West Belfast. It’s with the help of our community and businesses that West Wellbeing can continue to operate.

"This year’s walk is already gearing up to be bigger than last year’s first Out of the Darkness Walk.

"It’s not just about the walk. It’s about the connections made afterwards at the event. We will have guest speakers, the opening of the West Wellbeing Remembrance Wall where we will ask walkers to put up pictures of loved ones lost to suicide.

"The great Cubb McCullough has written a song for the walk that will be sung by the newly formed West Wellbeing Choir. There will be breakfast baps, tea, coffee, water and treats for all walkers."