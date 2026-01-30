A £662,000 resurfacing scheme has commenced on the Creighton Road in Dunmurry.

The resurfacing scheme will extend for a distance of 1.1km from the Old Golf Course roundabout beyond the existing signalised pedestrian crossing on Creighton Road.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement full road closures over four weekends.

The first weekend closure will commence at 7pm today (Friday) and finish at 6pm on Sunday.

Three further weekend closures will also be required from February 6–8, February 27- March 1 and March 6-8. During each of these weekends the road will also be closed from 7pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday.

In addition to these weekend closures weekday lane closures will also operate Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm throughout the duration of the works.

During periods of closure a diversion route will operate via Stewartstown Road, Upper Dunmurry Lane and Old Golf Course Road. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by March 13.The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.

Infrastructure Minister Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £662,000 for West Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”