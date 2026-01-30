LEGENDARY Irish rebel band The Wolfe Tones have announced that they will return to Belfast's SSE Arena this summer.

Formed in 1964, they celebrated their 60-year career in 2024 will sell-out arena shows in Belfast and Dublin.

Now, Tommy Byrne, Noel Nagle and Brian Warfield will return to Belfast's SSE Arena on Saturday, August 29.

Announcing: The Wolfe Tones / Killarney & Belfast!

Pre-Sale commences 9am, Feb 4th

Pre-Sale commences 9am, Feb 4th

General Sale commences 9am, Feb 6th

Announcing the concert, the rebel band said: "We're proud to sing about the history, culture and character of this country, and we still have the fire to do it. So in 2026, we'll take to the stage once more.

"Thank you for the support – we look forward to sharing the music and the moments again."

Tickets go on sale next Friday (February 6) at 9 am via ticketmaster.ie.