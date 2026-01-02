GOLF Ireland has announced the launch of the 2026 Irish Championships programme, with Woodbrook confirmed as the host venue for multiple events.

Woodbrook Golf Club will be the hosts for both the R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals and the inaugural East of Ireland Women’s Amateur Open Championship.

The R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals will return to Ireland for the first time since its inception in 2022, and Doyle believes that it is a fantastic opportunity for the Wicklow club to showcase all it has to offer to an international audience.

Woodbrook General Manager Marcus Doyle believes that 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable year, as the club is set to host two major championships in the same year in which they celebrate their centenary.

“A centenary is not just a milestone, it's a celebration of the legacy, the community and the spirit that carries Woodbrook and it’s a fantastic way of honouring our past and inspiring the next generation of Woodbrook members to bring the club forward,” said the Woodbrook GM.

“We’ve had significant investment over the past three years across all aspects of Woodbrook Golf Club. It is a very special opportunity to showcase everything Woodbrook has to offer. We feel we’re tailor-made now to host big events like these.”

Woodbrook will welcome the R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals from 4-6 August as part of what promises to be one of the club’s busiest and most significant years in its history.

2026 will also see Woodbrook make history as the first club to host the East of Ireland Women’s Amateur Open Championship, a new initiative that will be part of a series of exciting changes to the women’s domestic championship programme to be announced in the coming weeks.

Marcus Doyle says it is a proud moment that reflects sustained growth in the club’s women’s programme.



“We are very proud,” said Doyle. “We built up our Ladies Scratch Cup here significantly over the last number of years to the point where it was actually a World Amateur Golf Ranking event, and to be given the opportunity to host the inaugural Women’s East of Ireland is just fantastic for the club and the Ladies Club.

“We approach this year with great respect for the past, and we commence this next 100 years on really strong footing hosting the Home Internationals and the Women’s East of Ireland. It’s going to be a fantastic year for all involved.”

Doyle also paid tribute to longtime course designer Peter McEvoy who passed away last year and praised his legacy of three decades of incredible work at the club.

“It’s just sad that Peter won’t be here to celebrate with us next year, but we’re very proud of all the work that he had done,” said Doyle.

Woodbrook manager Marcus Doyle is looking forward to 2026

“It’s very fitting that Peter's final piece of work was in Woodbrook before his passing and that the fruit of Peter’s labour will be showcased to everyone when the Home Internationals are played here.”

It will be another landmark season for Irish amateur golf. The Walker Cup returns to the island for the first time since 2007 when Lahinch plays host to the famous match between GB&I and USA on 5 and 6 September.

On the back of Killarney’s successful hosting of the European Amateur Team Championship this summer, PGA National, Slieve Russell, have been selected to host the European Ladies’ Team Championship from 7th-11th July. With the Palmer Cup also taking place at Tralee from July 3rd to 5th.

Golf Ireland has also unveiled its 2026 Championship fixtures, where it will expand its G4D competition offering, supporting the Disabled and Inclusive Golf Association calendar of events, as well as the ISPS Handa Irish Open for Golfers with Disabilities at Roganstown (9-10 June). The programme will also include the G4D at the West, and following the success of the G4D at Ardee, an additional event is set to take place with the ISPS Handa Irish G4D Close in County Meath (26-27 May).

April will see the traditional curtain raiser to the elite amateur season, the West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship, take place at County Sligo (3rd-7th April), before the Flogas Irish Boys’ Amateur Open Championship begins in Malone (17th-19th April).

May will be a busy month of national Open Championships, with Corrstown once again hosting the Flogas Irish Girls’ Amateur Open Championship (1st-3rd May), before Seapoint welcomes back the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship (7th-10th May), and Newlands stages the Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open Championship (15th-17th May).

The Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open Championship will take place in Castlerock (20th-22nd May) before the month concludes with the East of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship at County Louth (29th-31st May).

The domestic Seniors Championship suite will see Dun Laoghaire host the Irish Senior and Veteran’s Men’s Close and Senior Women’s Open (1st-3rd July), while the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Close will take place in Enniscorthy (11th-14th August).

July and August will also feature the AIG Irish Women’s & Girls’ Amateur Close Championship at Enniscrone (28th-31st July), while the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship will be played at Portumna (13th-15th August).

Lahinch, County Louth, and Royal Portrush will all continue their long-standing roles as hosts of the South, East, and North of Ireland Championships respectively.

Golf Ireland Championships Director Mark Wehrly, touched on the excitement that is pending ahead of next year's Irish Golf Championships.

“After such a memorable year, it’s so exciting to be looking ahead to another action-packed season in 2026," said Mark Wehrly.

“To have the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup both coming to Ireland within a couple of months of each other and also having the chance to deliver the European Ladies’ Team Championship and the Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals, it’s going to be a huge year for our dedicated staff and volunteers.

“We’re also really thrilled to be partnering with fantastic clubs in launching four new Women’s Championships – we’re hopeful that will be a massive step forward in elevating the domestic championship scene.”

In 2026, the Irish golf calendar will be jam-packed. For more information check out Golf Ireland's website.