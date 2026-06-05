LARGE shops in Belfast city centre will be allowed to open earlier on two Sundays in August during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

At Monday evening's full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council, councillors approved a proposal to allow large shops to open at 11am on August 2 and 9 despite some opposition in the Council chamber.

Belfast City Council carried out an eight-week public consultation earlier this year. The results suggested a large majority of people in Belfast in favour of extending the opening hours – 82 per cent compared to 16 per cent, with two per cent neutral.

However, retail workers were split with only a slight majority 48 per cent compared to 47 per cent in favour.

In the chamber DUP Alderman Dean McCullough raised the issue and his opposition to extended hours on a Sunday.

"Sunday is different and whether some people like to admit it or not, this country was built on Christian foundations," he said. "It is a day for worship, family and rest. Why are Alliance Party offices not open on a Sunday?

He also accused Sinn Féin of being inconsistent on the issue and compromising on the rights of workers.

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson said a public consultation showed that overwhelmingly the people of Belfast wanted extended hours and it offers a choice to people.

He stated it would "boost footfall" on Sunday mornings.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said the move was not serving the best interests of people in Belfast.

"While the consultation highlights some appetite for earlier opening times, it is the workers who will be most affected by this.

"We are elected to serve the best interests of the people of this city and opening large retailers early is not the answer."

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins added: "This will only benefit big businesses. For me, this is a worker’s rights issue. We need to listen to the staff and the trade unions.

"We have put the horse before the cart on this issue."

Ciarán Beattie of Sinn Féin described it as a "compromise" plan.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie

"The consultation went out later and we haven’t had proper engagement with the trade unions and that is why we proposed a pilot scheme during the Fleadh.

"I think a resolution can be found after."

Following a vote, the pilot scheme in August was passed with support from Sinn Féin, SDLP and the Green Party.

The Alliance Party wanted longer hours for every Sunday during the summer but they agreed to the proposal of two weekends in August.