FILMING is taking place in West Belfast this morning on a new Channel Four four-part series based on the award winning novel Close to Home, by West Belfast writer Michael Magee.

The film crew is currently in position at Clonard Street, off the Falls Road. Last month, the crew were spotted in Twinbrook.

Anthony Boyle, right, during filming this morning

Michael's debut novel won a raft of awards when it was published in 2023.

The TV series stars West Belfast actors Anthony Boyle – who is fresh from winning an IFTA for his role in House of Guinness – and Oisín Thompson, who recently starred in Trespasses on Channel Four. The pair are joined by Jessica Reynolds, best known for her role in Kneecap, and Séamus O’Hara (House of Guinness, Say Nothing).

Close to Home tells the story of Seán, a young man who returns to Belfast from university and soon finds himself back into old habits. Back on the mad all-nighters, the borrowed tenners and missing rent, the casual jobs that always fall through. Back with his brother, his ma and all the things they never talk about. Back where the promised prosperity of peacetime has yet to arrive and every street has a story to tell. Then one night, Seán assaults a stranger at a party and everything is tipped into chaos.