TERRY 'Cruncher' O'Neill was "gifted with a blessed voice, one that touched many people", mourners were told at his funeral on Friday morning.

From the New Lodge, Terry passed away on Easter Sunday. His funeral Mass took place this morning at St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street.

Addressing mourners, Parish Priest Fr Francis O'Brien said: "I suspect Terry, in his own way, might be pleased that there was congregational singing this morning, although possibly he might also have said I could have used my guitar as well. Singing once is praying twice, and Terry was gifted with a blessed voice, one that has touched many people."

Recalling his upbringing, Fr Francis said: "Terry was born on the 12th November 1962 and was the third son born to the late Rose and Terry O'Neil. He had two older brothers, Paul and Jim, and his younger brother Liam was born 10 years later. The family lived in the New Lodge Road area and Terry attended St Malachy's Primary School and St Patrick's College Bearnageeha, where he made many lifelong friends including Kevin Stanton.

"In 1976/77 Terry, along with the youth of the area, got together to practice weekly which resulted in the formation of the Jim O'Neill Robert Allsop flute band. Through the weekly practices, they learned to play different instruments and it was here that Terry's interest in music began.

Outside St Patrick's Church this morning

"Terry taught himself to play the guitar, and very soon was able to play any instrument, including tin whistle, bagpipes and even the piano. He and his friends Bik McFarlane, Manuel McFarlane and Tony McCann, played regularly in a band and it was at a gig in the Hatfield bar in the Ormeau Road that the actor Tim Robbins from Shawshank Redemption fame asked could he sing either with them or for them?

"His other claims to fame were that he sang a duet with Tracy Chapman, Damien Dempsey and not forgetting the famous Christy Moore.

"Terry met Doreen in his late teens, and they were married in 1982 in St Malachy's Church and they went on to have four wonderful children – Paula, Brendan and twins Orfhlaith and Aoife.

"From a very young age, Terry became involved in community work. He was proud to say he came from the New Lodge and would have done anything to make his community a better place.

"In 1992 a French film crew contacted him to ask if they could do a documentary on his life as an Irish musician from Belfast, and an hour-long show was produced."

He added: "Terry was also active at the New Lodge Fleadh committee and every year helped organise a week-long festival that involved men and women, young and old.

"During these very successful festivals, Terry's talent as an actor also emerged. He became involved in a production company in West Belfast, known as Doublejoint and had parts and many amazing plays written by local people for local people.

Gerry Adams and Pat Sheehan MLA were among the mourners

"A suggestion for a one-man show based on the life of Christy Moore was made. Christie gave the go ahead and Paddy On The Road was born. This one-man show brought Terry all round Ireland, Europe and even to New York and he won an Aisling Award for the production.

"It has been said repeatedly over the past few days that Terry had a life like no other.

"This kid from the New Lodge Road travelled worldwide, made many friends, not only in Ireland, but in so many countries.

"He will be talked about and will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him for his humour, his determination and his unforgettable presence."

Terry was later laid to rest at the City Cemetery.