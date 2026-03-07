WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has introduced a Bill to the Assembly which aims to financially support 90,000 children across the North in receipt of free school meals during school holidays.

If passed, payments will be made to parents, helping them to provide a meal for children outside school terms.

Currently, there is no support from the Executive for holiday periods, with many parents turning to community organisations instead for help.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the Sinn Féin man explained: "What this legislation aims to do is support those children who are currently in receipt of free school meals, which is about 90,000 children across the North.

"During holiday periods, which would be Christmas, Halloween, the summer, Easter and the February mid-term, they would be supported to the cost of what a school meal is.

"I would prefer a cash payment but as the Bill moves forward some details of it may change, including the form of the support.

"It has taken two years to get to this point. It passed its first stage this week and I am hopeful the next stage can be after Easter. There are other stages of scrutiny and debate ahead and it obviously needs support from other MLAs.

"I am hopeful we will be able to help children and parents as soon as possible."

Mr Baker recalled a particular incident that he experienced at a Breakfast and Lunch Club in Lagmore which he said was a real "eye-opener" for him.

"A couple of years ago I was volunteering up at a Breakfast and Lunch Club in White Rise in Lagmore," he explained.

"We noticed a particular young boy who was only eight-years-old. He was the age of my youngest at the time.

"He was filling his pockets with food. After a youth leader spoke to him, it transpired that he was filling his pockets to bring food home for his older sister because there wasn't enough food in the house.

"It was a real eye-opener for me. I just thought this cannot be happening. As a politician and legislator we must step up. It can't be left to the community and voluntary sector all the time.

"That is why I am passionate about this particular piece of legislation.

"Obviously there will be challenges ahead. This is going to cost between £17 and £20million pound in the first year. This could mean something else in the Department is not funded so it will become a political decision for all of us at Stormont.

“I recognise this is only one small piece of the puzzle in ending child poverty, I believe it will play a vital role in helping disadvantaged children throughout our communities.

"I am determined to work with the other parties in the Assembly to progress this bill and ensure help reaches the children who need it most.

"I would also urge parents to speak to their local MLA and urge them to support this legislation. The more we can do, it supports more people, more families, more children and tackles child poverty."