GAA President: £260m needed to build Casement Park

GAA President Jarlath Burns has said that a total of £260m is needed to rebuild Casement Park.

Mr Burns revealed the figure following a meeting at Stormont with the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Sport and Recreation. He also held a meeting with a Sinn Féin delegation including First Minister Michelle O'Neill and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

"The building of Casement Park is an Executive priority," he said. "It has been for the last 15 years – and the question now is for us as the GAA, like the other two major sports in Northern Ireland, we want to get it built and built as quickly as possible because this is really now down to time.

"We're running out of time in terms of planning permission. Construction costs are rising, not in line with inflation, and I think it's very important that we continue to put pressure on to ensure that Casement is built to suit the demands of Ulster GAA and so we can hold our Ulster finals in West Belfast.

"We think it can be built for around £260m. That figure is a figure that has been given to the Minister that includes all of the contingencies, unforeseen circumstances that might arise, but we remain very, very committed to Casement Park being built to become the stadium for Gaelic games in Ulster."

The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project, while the Irish Government has offered £42 million, and the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million. The Irish government has also said that it is willing to up its contribution to get the stadium built.

Last September, the British government said Casement Park could not be built in time to be a host venue for the Euro 2028 soccer tournament.

Mr Burns also called for more action from Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

"I think it would be very helpful if we could have a bit more action maybe from the Sports Minister Gordon Lyons in terms of the action points that we have agreed with him," he added. "It's unfortunate that he hasn't acted on those yet, but we are really looking forward to seeing what the British Government commits to in their June spending review."

Mr Burns said that the GAA is becoming impatient.

"The GAA are not going away. We want to make sure that we continue to put pressure on the Executive and on the British Government and on all of the parties to deliver Casement for the Gaels of Ulster, who are also taxpayers."