Sinn Féin meet GAA delegation over Casement Park delay

MEETING: The Sinn Féin and GAA delegation at Stormont

A SINN Féin delegation has met senior GAA representatives at Stormont to discuss the ongoing saga that is Casement Park.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Senator Conor Murphy and Paul Maskey MP met GAA President Jarlath Burns; Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy; Michael Geoghegan, President of Ulster GAA; and Tom Ryan, GAA Director General.

At the Stormont meeting, Senator Murphy reiterated that Sinn Féin is committed to seeing Casement Park delivered.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “Today, we met with senior GAA representatives including President Jarlath Burns to reaffirm Sinn Féin’s full support for the transformative rebuild of Casement Park.

“For too long, Casement has lain dormant, with countless delays and missed opportunities.

“The Executive, GAA, and Irish Government have all set out their contribution to fund the building of this stadium, and the onus is now on the British Government to do the same.”

Mr Murphy also spoke of the huge opportunities this will bring for people in Belfast and communities across the north.

“The rebuilding of Casement Park has huge potential to create jobs, boost tourism and be an economic driver for West Belfast and further afield.”

Concluding, Mr Murphy called on the British Government to end its "dithering", and fulfil its Casement Park funding pledge.

“For too long, the British Government and the Communities Minister have dragged their heels and failed in their commitment to help fund Casement Park," he added.

“This dithering must end, and previous funding pledges fulfilled. The Labour government should now clarify the funding it will allocate for the reconstruction of this stadium, and enable us to move forward and build a new home for Ulster Gaels.

“Sinn Féin will ensure Casement Park is built, and we will continue to work alongside the GAA and others to deliver this exciting and game-changing project.”