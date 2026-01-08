WATERFRONT Hall has announced a new partnership with Conlan Sports that will see a programme of three live-streamed and televised professional boxing events staged at the iconic venue during 2026.

Belfast is famed for its long and proud boxing history, with the sport regularly hosted at Ulster Hall. Now, following a decade long absence from Waterfront Hall, this new partnership will see a triumphant return to the venue for the sport with the first bout on 27 February featuring Belfast’s own Conor Quinn versus Welsh Commonwealth Bronze medallist Jake Dodd. The pair will top the fight card, competing for the currently vacant Commonwealth flyweight title.

The new series represents a full-circle moment for grassroots the sport here. Waterfront Hall has long played an important role in nurturing emerging boxing talent. IBF Welterweight champion and local favourite Lewis Crocker made his professional debut at the venue in 2017 before becoming a headline name on the international stage under the management of Jamie Conlan. Conlan himself was one of the last boxers to compete at Waterfront Hall as its previous run of boxing events came to a conclusion.

A wider programme of activity will feature alongside the opening event on 27 February, including a live Q&A with Jamie Conlan, a documentary screening in the Studio and a range of interactive fan experiences, creating a full-day celebration of boxing culture in the city.

News of the boxing partnership is the latest in a series of announcements regarding top class sporting events to be held at the venue. Waterfront Hall recently announced its partnership with the World Snooker Tour has been extended, guarantees the return of some of the world’s best players to Belfast over the next five years. Additionally, ICC Belfast is set to take its place in footballing history by hosting the UEFA EURO 2028 Qualifying Draw on 6 December this year.

VENUE: Jamie Conlan, Director of Conlan Sport, fighter Conor Quinn and Rob McConnell, Chief Executive, ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, commented: “We are delighted to help play our part in realising great ambitions for Belfast following its recent designation as the European City of Sport in 2026 by underlining the city’s rich sporting heritage and promoting its growing reputation for delivering world-class events.

“This brand-new partnership with Conlan Sports is about more than boxing events, it’s about legacy. Waterfront Hall has a proven track record of nurturing talented youngsters who go on to achieve great things, and we are proud to play a role in building the next pipeline of champions. The size and scale of our venue is perfectly placed to give these champions of the future a capacity crowd experience like no other.”

Jamie Conlan, Director at Conlan Boxing, said: “Waterfront Hall has a special place in Belfast boxing history and played an important role in my career. Having fought there towards the end of my time as a professional, returning in management capacity in order to help develop our local fighters, is a real thrill.

“Conlan Sports is committed to continuing Northern Ireland’s boxing legacy. That’s why we’ve called the event ‘new dawn’ – we want these fights to be part of the journey for our next generation of elite fighters as they progress to championship level. Waterfront Hall will be a fitting stage on which we will spotlight our brightest future boxing talent.

Tickets for all three boxing events will be available at waterfront.co.uk.