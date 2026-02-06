MICHAEL Conlan will fight in Belfast’s SSE Arena on 20 March as he continues to work his way towards a third world title shot.

Conlan’s last outing was an impressive fourth round stoppage over Jack Bateson in Dublin last year. Mick was linked to a return to New York’s Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's weekend – a date and occasion he had wrapped up in the early part of his professional career.

The West Belfast man is set to face an undefeated American in Kevin Walsh who boasts an impressive 19,0 record with ten wins coming by way of knock-out. This will be the first time Conlan has fought in the SSE since back-to-back losses at the venue in 2023 but his recent form would suggest he will waste no time in returning to winning ways in his hometown.

A fan favourite he will once again draw a large crowd and create an intense atmosphere that the Massachusetts native could struggle with having never fought professionally outside America.