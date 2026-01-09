BELFAST'S Anthony Cacace is set to face England’s Jazza Dickens on St Patrick's weekend in Dublin’s 3Arena.

This will be Dickens' first defence of the WBA super featherweight world title that he gained by default in December as the American Lamont Roach was forced to vacate following a move to the lightweight division. The bout is set to be the main event in a stacked card where fellow Irishman Pierce O’Leary is expected to face Mark Chamberlain as chief support.

Cacace’s last outing came in May 2025 in an impressive ninth round TKO win over Leigh Wood to retain his IBO super-feather title. The Belfast man was then scheduled to fight former world champion Ray Ford in Saudi Arabia in August but this was cancelled due to a back injury sustained in training.

With only one fight in 2025 Anto will be keen to get going build upon an impressive 24-1 record.