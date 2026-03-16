ANDERSONSTOWN'S Anthony Cacace became the WBA Super Featherweight Champion of the World on Saturday night in Dublin’s 3Arena in front of a sell-out home crowd. His opponent, Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens, was making his first title defence having secured the interim WBA title last July and promoted to full champion in December when Lamont Roach Jr vacated the strap.

The respect between both men was visible throughout the months leading up to the bout and including fight week. In the final face-off both men seemed acutely aware of what was at stake and a few intense words were shared. Both were ready to go. Dickens ready to defend and ultimately earn his world champion status. For Cacace the opportunity to earn his second world title belt would surely see him go down as one of the greatest Irish fighters ever.

Around West Belfast you couldn't have missed the billboards depicting Cacace as the Godfather. In full character the Andytown Apache showed his trademark calm but decisively ruthless side on Saturday night.

Cacace was the taller of the two men and used this to his advantage throughout, picking his shots and moving in and out of range behind a sharp jab. The pair starred each other out before walking to their corners as the bell brought round one to a close. The pleasantries exchanged in the build up now forgotten, both men letting the other know ‘I’m up for this’.

In round two Dickens commanded centre of the ring and was being the more aggressive. The Liverpudlian was showing an intent and probably just edged the round. The third and fourth were largely uneventful but Cacace really turned the screw in the fifth and landed some big left hands. Dickens rallied well though and continued to come forward. In the sixth both came flying out from their respective corners perhaps sensing a need to up the pace and assert some authority. The game of chess continued. A little drama came in the ninth when Anto was slightly rattled by a nasty cut as the pair clashed heads. In the tenth and eleventh both fighters let the hands go, upping the tempo and intensity but with nothing decisive landing. Cacace always looking the busier of the two and doing enough to win each round and ultimately force Dickens to come out in the final round and try to force a stoppage. His efforts to pull Cacace into a scrap or a last minute war were thwarted with Anto remaining composed until the end, his unwavering focus a sign of his boxing intelligence at 37-years-old.

After the final bell the pair again showed their respect for one another. Everyone looked confident that the Belfast man had done enough to get the victory. This was confirmed when “and the new” rung out around the arena to huge celebration both inside and outside the ring. The judges rightfully scoring the contest unanimously in Cacace’s favour. He wasted no time in thanking his team, Micky Hawkins Snr, Micky Hawkins Jnr, Ruairi Dalton and Barry ONeill, as well as promoter Frank Warren.

Cacace celebrates (Mark Mead Photography)

Anthony Cacace joins a short list of six Irish fighters who have won two world titles. A select group who have fought their way to the top of the mountain only to come down and say ‘I’m going to do that again’. It’s incredibly tough to win it once. To do it twice, to go again when you have nothing to prove to anybody and do it just because you can, takes more than talent or luck. There is a deep passion for the sport, a drive to go on. Cacace made it clear that he wants to unify the division through calling out current IBF/WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete and said he’s willing to go anywhere to do it.

Maybe it’s the perfect mix of Italian and Irish sensibilities, the passion and the fight, the finesse and the workrate, whatever it is, Cacace has it.