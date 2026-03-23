BELFAST'S Michael Conlan had the chance to take another huge step forward in securing a third world title shot when he took on the undefeated American Kevin Walsh in the SSE Arena on Friday night.

Speaking in the build up this week promoter Kalle Sauerland stated a win for Mick could see him break into the top three of WBCs featherweight rankings and suggested that a return to New York’s Madison Square Garden could be possible later this year. However, all those plans would unravel in front of his home fans.

The ten round featherweight clash was the main event on a stacked card. In the build-up the Belfast man stressed it was ‘just another arena’ as he looked to block out any negativity and forget that his two previous outings in the SSE ended in two knockout losses at the hands of Luis Alberto Lopez and Jordan Gill.

Conlan entered the ring with momentum on his side. Having won his last three fights convincingly since returning to the ring following a year-long hiatus during 2024. Walsh (33) who fought four times last year looked confident he could cause an upset.

At 34 Conlan is no stranger to big fight nights and looked comfortable during his trademark ring walk to Irish ballad ‘Grace’.

The fight started slowly with both men taking time to figure our their opponent. Conlan switched between stances at will looking for an opening. A nasty clash of heads cut Conlan badly who had to deal with blood pouring down his face for the remainder of the fight. The opening rounds passed without any real shots landing. Conlan looked content to simply keep Walsh at bay, perhaps thinking the away fighter would need to do more to get a decision from the judges.

Conlan continued to switch stances, more out of habit than strategy, as he failed to notice that Walsh appeared totally paralysed when met with southpaw. Any flashes of activity from Walsh came when Conlan was in orthodox – as immediate as flicking a switch. This was clearly irritating the American who had brief lapses in composure.

The American simply didn’t have the ring IQ to deal with Mick’s movement, even when he had small moments of success he preferred to back off showing a lack of killer instinct. In the final round Walsh came flying out of his corner throwing shots in an attempt to catch Conlan off guard but the Irishman weathered this brief storm and pair reverted back to their game of chess until the bell rang. Walsh immediately climbed the ropes in celebration that looked hopeful more than realistic. Conlan in contrast did not look happy with his performance and did not see the need for celebration but probably quietly confident he had done enough to get the decision.

Referee Mark Lyson read the scores. 97-93 Conlan, 96-94 Walsh, 96-94 Walsh. The SSE Arena fell silent, Walsh fell to his knees. Conlan understandably dejected and wasted no time in leaving the ring and the arena floor.

Many expected it and it was later confirmed by Mick in post fight interviews that he is finished with boxing. In regards to the fight he admitted that he didn’t think he had lost but knew the performance wasn’t good enough. Sitting alongside his family and reflecting on his incredible career he did well to control his emotions so soon after the fight.

Mick has been fighting for 27 years. Won bronze in London 2012 and went on to become Commonwealth, European Champion and Ireland's only ever male World Champion as an amateur. He burst onto the professional scene in the aftermath of the Rio Olympics in 2016 when he was controversially robbed of a medal and a place in the semi-finals. Conlan’s infamous reaction to that loss catapulted him to stardom as a man who refuses to be silenced, will call out injustice and wears his heart on his sleeve.

He had the talent, the fight and the heart, not to mention an army of fans who would follow him to fights in New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Australia and beyond. He possessed all the ingredients of a World Champion. He got two chances at this dream. The first attempt he narrowly lost to Leigh Wood through a 12th round knockout, 90 seconds from glory. After working his way through the rankings again, the second chance came against Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez. Well beaten, he briefly considered hanging up the gloves, but the fire was still there, the same fire he showed the world in Rio.

Despite three straight wins his one last attempt to get another world title shot came to an end on Friday, back home in Belfast, where he started all those years ago. He can hold his head high, his legacy in boxing is immeasurable. His fluid style made him captivating to watch and will have already inspired generations of young kids want to follow in his graceful footsteps. His charm, intelligence and charisma has enabled him to sell out arenas around the world and no doubt he will continue to succeed in any business ventures after boxing.

Despite retiring it would be hard to imagine Mick giving up sport entirely. He may turn his focus to an already blisteringly fast marathon time or improving his golf handicap. Whatever he does, one thing is for sure, he’ll give it everything he’s got.