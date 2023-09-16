MINDFUL MOMENT: The joy of embracing autumn's rich bounty

AS summer gracefully fades into the background, I find myself treading upon the crisp, fallen leaves that blanket the path, marking the arrival of autumn. I must admit, autumn has always held a special place in my heart. It's a season of change, of nature's grand finale before the serene slumber of winter.

In the heart of this season's transformation, Mother Earth generously bestows her bountiful harvest upon us, and there's no greater joy than sharing this abundance with my dear friend and fellow allotment worker, Derry John. Together, we enjoyed the delightful journey through our allotment, gathering the colorful treasures that have flourished under the nurturing touch of the changing seasons.

The taste of the freshly harvested vegetables is nothing short of divine. Each bite is a testament to the love and care we invest in our small patch of Earth. What's even more remarkable is the surplus we have, enough to share with our neighbours and friends. In the diversity of the produce we cultivate, I am reminded that variety is indeed the spice of life.

In the heart of Belfast, the sun casts its warm glow over our city, setting the stage for the recent maritime festival held at the picturesque Titanic Quarter. It was a weekend filled with maritime splendor, drawing folks from all walks of life to the tranquil harbour of Belfast Lough.

This festival was a celebration of the rich maritime heritage of the city, where old and venerable ships like the Brian Boru stood side by side with more recent vessels. Visitors had the unique opportunity to board these majestic ships, their senses serenaded by the melodious tunes of local musicians who filled the airwaves with their rich melodies. It was a harmonious fusion of history and culture, a reminder of the intricate tapestry that makes up Belfast's identity.

From the bounty of our allotment to the bounty of the sea, the maritime festival epitomized the essence of community and sharing. It was a reminder that life's greatest pleasures often stem from simple joys—like sharing a hearty meal with friends, I myself had the pleasure of celebrating my belated birthday with good friends Joanne and Conor while others went about, exploring the nooks and crannies of a historic vessel.

In these moments, I couldn't help but reflect on the way things should be. Our lives are often consumed by the rush of busy-ness, but it's in the embrace of nature's cycles and the warmth of community gatherings that we find solace. Autumn, with its vibrant colors and rich harvests, offers us a gentle nudge to slow down, savor the simple pleasures, and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.

As I stand on the cusp of this new season, I'm reminded that life, much like the changing leaves, is a tapestry of experiences. It's a reminder to be present, to cherish the moments shared with friends like Joanne, Conor and Derry John, and to embrace the bountiful gifts that Mother Earth offers. In autumn's embrace, we find not only a season of harvest but a season of celebration, a season that calls us to come together and savor the richness of life itself.