Gaelic Games: Rossa man Michael joins the Antrim Hundred Club

ANTRIM’S 2025 football campaign was one of the poorest in recent memory as the Saffrons suffered a very underwhelming league campaign which saw them win just two games in Division Three, only finishing ahead of a pointless Leitrim.

And after defeat in the opening round of the Ulster Championship at the hands of Armagh, the Saffrons dropped into another Tailteann Cup campaign which, after last weekend’s loss to Wexford, drew the curtains on another season.

However, one major positive from the season was that Antrim gained a new centurion in the form of goalkeeper and West Belfast native Michael Byrne who became the first Antrim shot-stopper to manage a century of points for the county.

The Rossa man finished his 2025 campaign as the county’s fourth leading scorer, only behind fellow clubman Dominic McEnhill, St John’s forward Paddy McBride and Glenravel Ryan McQuillan.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Michael spoke about his record-breaking campaign for the county.

"I honestly had no idea I was even that close," he said.

"It was only just before the Tailteann knockout game last week (Wexford) that I saw in the WhatsApp group that I was sitting on 99 points, normally you’d see Paddy and Domo’s name at the top but to see it that high was surprising.

"It was great to get it against Wexford last weekend but obviously I wished it meant more in terms of the result," he added.

Michael, who is renowned for his ability from the dead ball situation, finished the year with a score 0-23 in 11 appearances for the Saffrons in 2025, with his personal tally reaching 105 points after the star-man struck three two-pointers for Antrim as they bowed out to Wexford in this season's Tailteann Cup. When asked about his most memorable game in Saffron colours he mentioned the 2023 Tailteann Cup semi-final loss to Meath in Croke Park, commenting on the immense pride he had stepping onto the pitch in Dublin for his home county.

"It’s not necessarily a great game because of the result at the end, but for me it certainly is my most memorable one. It was a real privilege to say I played and scored for Antrim in Croke Park.

"I got a free in the first-half and it was nerve-racking because you always want to score to help the team, but this was different, in Croke Park in a semi-final. It’s stuff you always dream about, so I just was glad not to miss and managed to score my first ever point there."

Michael also explained the vast differences between club and county football, and some of the experiences he enjoys the most as an Antrim player.

"It is really different," he said. "When you represent the county, you’re not just playing for yourself, it’s your area, your club, your family – it’s a lot of pressure but it is fantastic. You see all the kids on the touchline in their Antrim kits, it’s a special feeling. You are a role model for them whether you like it or not, you have the chance to inspire the next crop of county players.

"That is the part I find so special about playing at county level, visiting the schools, youth clubs and doing training camps with the kids – it’s a great feeling. You’re an ambassador for the sport, not just your club or county, you get to help kids gain an interest in Gaelic sports and that is a privilege for me to be a part of," he added.

Latest | #TailteannCup PQF

28mins 1st Half

Loch Garman: 1-12(15)

Aontroim: 0-6(6)

Mick Byrne two pointer free pic.twitter.com/YGrkXh7pM2 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) June 8, 2025

Antrim’s star performer explained how it felt to welcome the reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh to Corrigan Park in April after the drama that ensued over the fixture’s venue.

"Obviously we all know about the drama about the game being played at Corrigan but honestly it was a fantastic affair. I know we lost in the end to the best team in the country but to be winning at half-time it was a surreal feeling walking past all the fans encouraging us, we knew we were underdogs and were undone in the second-half but it was still a great occasion for everyone involved."

Despite a less than inspiring season Michael is adamant that the squad are positive that they can put it firmly behind them.

"We won’t pretend the season past was a good one, it was really poor and that is something that needs addressed next season by all of us," he added.

"We all have seriously high standards, and we need to put that right next year. It’s too early to give specifics for goals and aspirations but we know that we need to be aiming for promotion in the league for a start. We’re far too big a county to be playing in this Division for this long."

Now that the county season has ended, Michael turns his attention to returning to club action as his beloved Rossa sit at the foot of table with their Division One status in the balance. He is hopeful he can return for the final push and get them over the line.

"We have had a rough season, but Antrim club football starts right at the same time as the county campaign which is not ideal for any of the clubs who are missing boys due to commitments to the schedule.

"In other counties they start in May I think which just makes more sense in my opinion. I think last season I only played seven or eight games for the club which I was gutted about because you don’t want to feel like you’re missing over half a season. Your club is the reason you play the sport in the first place.

"There is still time, but it looks more than likely that it will be a play-off for survival, so we really need to knuckle down and try our best to turn the form around. Then we have the small matter of the Championship in a few weeks too, so we are hopeful that the season isn’t lost yet."

The Antrim centurion ends the season on a high note on a personal level, and will no doubt double his own scoring tally in the years to come, hopefully adding some success for the county along the journey.