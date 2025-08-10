MATCHDAY LIVE: Late St Enda's rally salvages draw with Johnnies

CLASH OF THE ASH: A battle of North Belfast v West Belfast in the Senior Championship this afternoon

PÁIRC Naomh Éanna is the venue for Sunday afternoon's clash between Glengormley natives St Enda's and St John's in Antrim's Senior Hurling Championship.

St Enda's will be hoping they can start their campaign off with a home win in a repeat of last year's quarter-final which saw the Johnnies clinch a nine point victory to reach the semi-final.

LINEUPS:

ST ENDA'S: N McGivern, R Eager, D Maguire, C McAllister, E Conlon, J Maskey, C Jennings, O Ó Cuinn, E O'Connor, M McGribbon, K Jennings, N O'Connor, L O'Connor



ST JOHN'S: D Nugent, R Donnelly, C Johnston, O Carleton, R McNulty, C Morgan, E McGurk, S Wilson, S Shannon, D McGuinness, C Johnston, M Dudley, R Galbraith, O McManus, A Bradley

Throw-In - 14:00pm



LIVE REPORT BELOW!

FULL-TIME SCORE: Naomh Éanna 2-18 Naomh Eoin 0-24



1' Johnnies open strong with a score from play from Conor Hanna

2' St Endas reply with a free

4' Shea Shannon strikes from close range after a free just inside the 21-yard line

6' Niall O'Connor strikes for St Enda's on the right hand side

8' Ruair Galbraith points for the Johnnies putting them back in front

10' Niall O'Connor finds his score from the deadball before St Enda's drilled another point from distance to put his side in front

12' O'Connor strikes his third point of the afternoon from a free

14' GOAL!!! - The Johnnies cannot deal with Niall O'Connor as the forward drives direct and blasts an effort beyond Dohmnaill Nugent in the St John's Net

15' Shea Shannon strikes from the 65' to reduce the deficit back to a goal

17' O'Connor once again showing his prowess from the deadball.

18' Shannon strikes for the Johnnies after linking up with Bradley

20' Conor Johnston reduces the deficit to a single score after a good strike from the midfield followed up shortly by Dara McGuinness striking

21' Niall O'Connor has been on fire this afternoon after he points another from play

22' Donaghy this time takes his turn from the set pieces as he strikes to replenish a three point lead for the home side.

23' Conor Johnston points a free from close range for the Johnnies

25' St Enda's strike once again as their lead increases again to three

28' Donaghy points after nice team play from St Enda's to put four between the sides as the half closes to a finish

29' Johnston gets space and time on the right wing and points for the Johnnies

31' Oisin McManus scores twice again for the Johnnies and instantly they overturn St Enda's possession and score once again to level the game.

32' McManus again from the deaball as the whistle blows to put his side ahead by the minimum.

HALFTIME at Páirc Naomh Eanna



ANTRIM SHC GROUP TWO:@NaomhEannaCLG 1-9 @naomheoinclg 0-13



The Johnnies lead by the minimum at the break after a late flurry switched momentum.



Some stellar performances here in Glengormley!#AntrimGAAhttps://t.co/wDYYJmFhLu — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) August 10, 2025

HALF-TIME SYNOPSIS:

St Enda's started like a house on fire with O'Connor's goal sending them into a five point lead. But as ever, the Johnnies thrive under championship pressure and fought back as the end of the half drew near.



All to play for in the second period.



31' AND WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY!

32' After a frantic opening minutes Niall O'Connor restores parity with a great effort from distance

33' McManus powers a free between the uprights.

36' Eddie O'Connor points for Enda's

38' Oisin McManus collects the ball on the wing and and drives an effort over the bar

39' Wow - A phenomenal effort from a free inside his own 45' - O'Connor leathers his score over to once again tie the game

41' Shea Shannon and Ruairi Galbraith both point to put the Johnnies ahead

43' Joe Maskey floats an effort between the posts for St Enda's as the sides continue to be neck and neck and sometimes literally in this feisty contest

45' GOAL!!! - Luke O'Connor steps up and drills an effort low and beyond Dohmnaill Nugent into the bottom corner sending the home side in front

47' Johnston and Bradley restore the parity between the sides once again

49' Conor Johnston again for the Johnnies as they swing the pendulum back in favour of the Corrigan Park side

51' Donaghy points from the stick after a nice run levelling the game with less than 10 minutes to play.

52' Niall O'Connor puts Naomh Éanna ahead for the first time in the second-half but it was short lived as Ronan Donnelly finds himself in the forward line and clips his effort over the black spot.

54' McManus points a free for the Johnnies as they now lead by the minimum

56' O'Connor levels once again from the set-piece for Enda's

57' Galbraith with a lovely score from 25-yards for the Johnnies followed by a Shea Shannon free

59' St John's lead by just the two scores but St Enda's have had their chances but wides have been their enemy

60' Ruairi Donaghy strikes a free from close range for the home side

62' RED CARD FOR ST JOHN'S - Ciaran Johnston is sent off after a chop down on Rian Gillen

63' LATE LEVELLER - Niall O'Connor strikes a last second free to draw the game

FULL-TIME AT PÁIRC NAOMH ÉANNA - The game ends all-square after a late flurry from St Enda's rescued a point for the home-side. The Johnnies lack of discipline late on looks to have stopped their victory.

Match Report to follow...