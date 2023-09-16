HEALTHWISE: Test the benefits of a different kind of water

COCONUT water is the clear liquid found inside green, immature coconuts.

The immature coconuts are favoured for their water as it is tastier, more plentiful and easier to access for producers. Coconut water is also different in taste and nutrition to coconut milk and oil, which are made from the flesh of the coconut and both of which can increase bad cholesterol if taken too much. Females and males should stay below 20-30g of saturated fat per day in total.

For most people, coconut water is safe but if you have renal failure or a kidney condition that requires you to manage your potassium intake, then it may not be an appropriate source of hydration as people with kidney problems may not be able to filter excess potassium out of the bloodstream. Too much potassium in the blood can cause hyperkalemia which can cause life threatening cardiac issues, muscle weakness and/or paralysis.

Coconut water is a good source of potassium and magnesium. Potassium is an important mineral electrolyte in our bodies and helps with electricity in connection with movement and nerves. Magnesium is an important mineral that also helps with muscle movement as well as contributing to our tooth enamel and sleep.

Why not try coconut water this September?