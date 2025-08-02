HEALTHWISE: High chance of problems with a low-carb diet

WHAT is this low-carb, high-protein diet we keep hearing about?

This type of diet is an eating regimen that limits carbohydrate food consumption (notably bread, rice, pasta, spaghetti, noodles, couscous, oats, potatoes).

On the other hand, the diet maximises protein food intake (meat, fish, eggs, soya, mycoprotein, Quorn, pulses etc) to the point where the majority of our energy or calories is coming from these foods.

One of the theories behind this is that by limiting carbohydrate food consumption the body is forced to use up more stored fat for energy, which can result in weight reduction. But the diet gets it the wrong way round. Carbohydrates should make up most of the total calories in a healthy functioning body. Why? Well, they are full of fibre, B-vitamins and minerals, particularly the wholemeal versions.

If you follow a low-carb diet (Atkins, Dukan, South Beach are some of the more familiar ones) you will be doing your body a great disservice when it comes to these vital nutrients. Low-carb diets are not advised as they are unhealthy in the long term, difficult to maintain and overly restrictive in limiting the range of foods that can be eaten and should be eaten.

It is also important to note that over-consumption of animal protein, particularly red meat, can increase the risk of bowel cancer and heart disease.

•Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition

@gmail.com