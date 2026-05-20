TAOISEACH Micheal Martin has called on the British government to apologise for the Springhill Massacre.

Answering a question in the Dáil from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, the Toaiseach said he had not read the full outcome of the recent inquest but added that “timely and proper apologies should be given in respect of the Springhill Massacre and other events of a similar kind”.

Last month an inquest in Belfast found that British soldiers who shot dead five people in the Springhill-Westrock area of West Belfast within minutes of each other on July 9 1972 did not use reasonable force.

Five people were shot dead including three children, a father-of-six, and a priest.

Those who were murdered were Margaret Gargan (13); John Dougal (16); David McCafferty (14); father-of-six Patrick Butler (38); and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), who was based at Corpus Christi Church.Speaking after the Taoiseach’s response to the Dáil question, Meath West TD Peadar Toíbín said: “Today, I asked the Taoiseach if those affected by the Springhill Massacre were due an apology from the British government – he agreed.

“One of the two soldiers involved, who killed four civilians, fired without assessing any risks, the coroner said, and both soldiers alleged their base was under mass attack, which was found to be untrue.

“Like Bloody Sunday, only six months earlier, soldiers acted with impunity and sought to blacken the names of the deceased and the wider community to cover up their guilt, with the assistance of the British government. Like Bloody Sunday, everyone in Whiterock and the wider island knew those who were killed were innocent.”

He added: “The British government should now formally apologise to them (the families) and the wider West Belfast community for what took place in their name.”