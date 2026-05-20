THE first hearing of the public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane will take place next month.

The “procedural hearing” will take place in Belfast on June 10, it has been confirmed.

Pat Finucane was shot dead in front of his family by a UDA gang on February 12 1989 in one of the most high-profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

After three decades of campaigning by the Finucane family, the British government announced in 2024 that a public inquiry will take place into Mr Finucane's murder. At the time Geraldine Finucane described the news as a “watershed moment”.

Eighteen months after the public inquiry announcement the Terms and Reference of the inquiry were eventually published in March this year.

Official reports into Pat Finucane’s murder have concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the killing, for which former British Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

According to the Terms of Reference, the inquiry will seek to determine the circumstances of Pat Finucane’s murder; to establish the identity of all those involved in his murder; to establish whether the evidence indicates that the murder could have been prevented; and investigate acts or omissions that are relevant to the murder.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey welcomed confirmation that the public inquiry will open on 10 June.

The South Belfast MLA said: “Geraldine Finucane has fought tooth and nail for 37 years for truth and justice for her husband, Pat.

“The fact that an inquiry will shortly begin its work is testament to the family’s strength, courage and enduring tenacity. In what will undoubtedly be a difficult and challenging period for the entire Finucane family, I want to send them my full support and solidarity.

"They continue to inspire families across the north who are searching for answers for their loved ones."