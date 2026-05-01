THE Chief Constable of the PSNI has visited St Colm’s High School in West Belfast to speak to pupils about its new health and wellbeing project which is being supported by the proceeds of crime fund.

The project at the Twinbrook school is focused on planting seeds for healthy futures by growing fresh fruit and vegetables as part of the school's practical learning on food and nutrition.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher visited the school alongside community and political representatives to meet the green-fingered young people, learn more about the project and engage in wider conversations over policing in the North.

Money seized from criminal activity has been reinvested in a number of community projects, including funding for a polytunnel for this practical initiative, which is already bearing fruit.

Jon Boutcher said: “This visit, like others I am making to many schools, is about listening to the voices of our young people.

"Our younger generation might not represent all of society, but they do make up 100 per cent of our future. Policing is vitally important to a healthy and safe society.

"We, in the PSNI, need to listen to and respond to any issues or concerns; building relationships with the younger members of our communities is part of that.

“I thank the school for the invitation and warm welcome to come along to see the good work which is being done by their staff and pupils. This engagement is literally the grassroots of our Children and Young People’s Strategy. We want young people in Northern Ireland to know that we are their police service, we are there for them and we take their concerns as seriously as those of adults.

“This is our pledge and our priority. To work with our next generation so they have the opportunity to help shape the future of policing and that they ultimately feel safe.

“Northern Ireland and its complex cultural backdrop has meant that we have to work incredibly hard to build trust and confidence within our communities.

“As part of this project in particular, our local officers have had the chance to meet and connect with those taking part. They listen to any concerns, and offer advice on some of the issues currently affecting our young people.”

Constable William Kingsberry and neighbourhood police officers worked with the school previously on its Op Chicquer project to address the danger of illegal street scrambling.

A film on Op Chicquer was shown at St Colm’s High, which features in the documentary, outlining the work of this PSNI collaborative initiative. It has resulted in a number of safety programmes including bringing together community engagement and youth education through safe scrambling courses.

Headmaster Adrian Walsh said: “Today, the pupils, staff and governors of St Colm’s High School were honoured to welcome the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Jon Boutcher, in what marked an historic visit for the school community.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and headmaster Adrian Walsh after planting an apple tree within the grounds of St Colm’s High School

“Community engagement remains a central priority for the PSNI, and the visit highlighted the strong partnership between the school, the police and other agencies in addressing local issues. In particular, St Colm’s High School has been working closely with the PSNI to raise awareness of the dangers associated with illegal scrambling in the area, reinforcing key safety messages for young people.

“During his visit, Mr Boutcher spoke to students about the PSNI Children and Young People’s Strategy, which is focused on improving engagement, building trust, and safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of children and young people under the age of 18. He also emphasised the importance of a police service that represents and serves all sections of the community.

“Students were given a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the Chief Constable, posing thoughtful and relevant questions based on their own experiences and perceptions of policing. The discussion provided an open and constructive forum, encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding.

“St Colm’s High School would like to thank Mr Boutcher and the PSNI for their time and continued commitment to working with schools and young people to promote safety, inclusion and positive community relations.”