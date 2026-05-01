A WIDE programme of events will take place this weekend to mark the 45th anniversary of the death of hunger striker and MP Bobby Sands.

Among the key events are a commemoration at the Bobby Sands statue in Twinbrook and the annual Bobby Sands Lecture.

Sunday's programme begins with the annual Bobby Sands Mountain Walk at 9.30am with participants meeting at Divis and Black Mountain car-park. Also at 9.30am, there is the alternative 12k Freedom Run, meeting at the Bobby Sands statue on Gardenmore Road, Twinbrook.

At 2pm, a commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the statue.

At 8pm, Harry Connolly, chairperson of Belfast Sinn Féin will deliver the annual Bobby Sands Lecture in the Andersonstown Social Club (PD).

Then, at 9pm in the PD, there will be live entertainment – 'Songs of Freedom' with The Hot Whiskeys followed by a late disco with DJ Pado.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker, who will chair Sunday’s commemoration, encouraged the community to attend.

“Alongside a broader programme of events, we would encourage you and your family to join us at 2pm on Sunday at the Bobby Sands statue on Gardenmore Road in Twinbrook,” he said. “Let’s come together as a proud and united community to honour the memory of the hunger strikers as we work towards our vision of a new and united Ireland.”

West Belfast MLA and former hunger striker Pat Sheehan will deliver the main address at Sunday’s event.

“We remember this weekend the sacrifice Bobby made. He believed that his death would serve the greater good for society here in Ireland,” he said. “Bobby’s life and sacrifice remain a powerful symbol of resistance, courage and unwavering commitment to the struggle for a united Ireland.

“He was an icon and a hero of the struggle, and it is an absolute privilege to be asked to speak at the commemoration at 2pm on Sunday at his statue in Twinbrook.”

Councillor Séanna Walsh also highlighted Sunday evening’s annual Bobby Sands Lecture, which will take place at the Andersonstown Social Club at 8pm.

“From the first time I met Bobby in January 1973 until his death in May 1981, he provided leadership and an example to a whole generation of young people—both in jail and on the protest,” he said. “After his death, he inspired another generation, not just in Belfast and Ireland but across the world.

“It is important that we take this opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the cause for which he died. We continue to shape the future of this country and work towards a fair and united Ireland that provides opportunities for everyone across the island.

“The context of how we will build Ireland’s future will be set out in this important lecture on Sunday, and I would encourage everyone to attend.”