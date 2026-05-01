ST Gerard's Special School on Blacks Road is preparing for a marathon effort this Sunday with 55 members of the school community taking part in the annual 26.2 mile event.

This year parents, staff and friends of St Gerard’s are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon to raise much-needed funds for the school.

It is hoped that the funds raised will help to provide pupils with additional sensory and play equipment, contribute to the development of life and living skills, and further enhance teaching and learning opportunities across the school.

Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty was at the school this week to lend his support ahead of the big day.

Vice Principal Ronan Scannell said: "This is our second year doing the marathon relay. We have 55 members of the school community taking part which will be 11 relay teams and there are a few teachers running the full marathon.

"All the funds raised will go back into the school to support our pupils. The needs of our kids are changing and we need to be able to provide for them in whatever way we can.

"We are hoping as many kids as possible will come out on Sunday and support the runners. It will be a fantastic day and hopefully the weather is dry for everyone.

"We kindly ask for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will have a direct and positive impact on the daily experiences of our pupils and will help us continue to provide a nurturing, enriching and supportive environment for all. Your generosity and encouragement are truly appreciated."

You can support St Gerard's Marathon fundraiser on GoFundMe here.