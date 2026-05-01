TWO West Belfast cousins are preparing to take part in their annual fundraising challenge that will take them all the way to Spain.

Kevin Mallon from VIVO Falls Road and Cavendish Street as well as Granny Kelly's Catering, and Micky Mallon from Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors, will be joined by Kevin's brother Davy Mallon for the road trip challenge driving all the way from Belfast to Benidorm in Spain.

Benidorm or Bust is a five-day rally across France and Spain, were competitors raise money for their chosen charity.

Every mile they travel this year will be in support of Mencap Northern Ireland, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities and their families.

This is the third year of the challenge after they previously supported Lighthouse charity and St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News ahead of their departure, Kevin explained: "This year we are supporting Mencap who do brilliant work supporting children with disabilities. They are a really good charity.

"We are leaving Belfast on Saturday night to get the ferry to Liverpool, down to Dover through France and we will reach Benidorm on Friday.

"Every penny raised will go towards Mencap.

"The car this year is an Only Fools and Horses theme which we did ourselves with the help of a few other local businesses.

"This challenge is about raising awareness, raising funds, and showing that with determination and heart, we can go the distance for those who need our support most."

You can donate to the Go Fund Me page here and keep up to date with the journey on Facebook 'Belfast to Benidorm 2026'