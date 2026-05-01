FAMILIES of those shot dead by the British Army in the Springhill/Westrock massacre have spoken of their emotion and relief after a judge ruled yesterday that their loved ones were innocent.

Five people were murdered on July 9, 1972 by the British Army, including three children, a father-of-six, and a priest.

Those who were shot dead that day were Margaret Gargan (13); John Dougal (16); David McCafferty (14); father-of-six Patrick Butler (38); and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), who was based at Corpus Christi Church.

On Thursday, families gathered at Belfast Laganside Court for the verdict by Mr Justice Scoffield who ruled that the victims "posed no risk" and were killed by force used by the Army which was "not reasonable".

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Patrick Butler, expressed her relief at the judgement and called for an apology from the British State.

"It's a bit emotional, because it's taken 54 years to get exactly where we are. We have dedicated so much time, effort and hard work which has gone in to try and get our loved ones cleared," she said.

"We're absolutely delighted that they have finally been recognised for what they were. They were innocent victims. We take great comfort because my granda was declared wholly innocent and the most maligned victim. He was portrayed in the media in the past as an IRA gunman and a known terrorist. His good name was finally restored and that is comfort and justice for our family.

"This campaign has been intergenerational for my family. It started with my granny and it finally ends with me and my mum. My children won't have to take on the baton and lose their adulthood trying to search for answers. It gives us a form of closure and will allow us to heal as a family.

"It will take time to process the full judgement. We have the legal vindication but at the minute there is no accountability. There's been no apology as of yet. The British government needs to stand up and take accountability for the actions that happened on 9 July 1972 because it found the use of force was unreasonable, didn't pose any risk and the two soldiers responsible for the five killings totally lost control.

"Somebody needs to stand up and take some accountability for the actions that happened, for their rogue soldiers. Keir Starmer is a human rights' lawyer and this is a case of grave human rights violation and it needs an apology.

Harry Gargan, brother of Margaret, the youngest victim of the atrocity, said he felt a "sense of relief that he hasn't felt in a long time".

"We achieved what my mummy and daddy always wanted. In the original inquest Margaret was described as a gunman with a gun in his left hand. They had to sit and listen to that and my mummy never came back from that.

"To wake up this morning that we have achieved what we have gives me a sense of relief that I haven't felt in a long time.

"We always knew our loved were innocent but now the world knows. Our family was never into prosecutions. To hear Margaret and the others were innocent in the court is suffice for my family.

"I am also thinking of my sister Bernadette who sat through the inquest every day but passed away in November."

Tony Gargan, Margaret's youngest brother, added: "I was only coming two-years-old when Margaret was killed. I don't remember Margaret and she was never talked about in the house. She was a picture on the wall. I was told that was my sister Margaret and she was killed by the British army.

"I know now it was because of the pain of it that my family couldn't talk about it.

"I am absolutely elated with the ruling yesterday. That was a long and hard fight. For our house, it wasn't about the soldier. We don't care about prosecution and it shouldn't be on us, it should be on the law. Our job was to prove Margaret was innocent and that is what we have done.

"There are other people out there who are not going to get their day in court and that to me is what is needed."