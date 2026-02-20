LÁMH Dhearg GAC are set to host a blockbuster hurling evening in aid of their 2026 Senior Hurling panel with a star-studded line-up of guests set to take the stage at Hannahstown on Friday March 6th.

Former All-Ireland winning coach, Liam Sheedy, will be accompanied by Clare icon Anthony Daly and former county captain Neil McManus in a terrific night to discuss the glory of hurling over the past few decades.

Lámh Dhearg senior hurler and organiser of the event, Odrán Waldron commented on the big night at Hannahstown next month.

"Every year we have a fundraiser to try and get a kitty going for the year ahead, for equipment and jerseys for instance. But this year it is so much more than that as we are having three hurling icons up for a huge event up at the Lámh Dhearg clubhouse on Friday the 6th of March at 8pm.

"Our very own PRO Paul Buchanan is compering the night and we’ve three big hurling legends from across the country coming to discuss their careers in the national sport and retell tales from their glory days.

"First we’ve gone with someone a bit closer to home with Neil McManus, the Antrim hurler from Cushendall, a man who represented the county for 16 years at the highest level and won seven Antrim club championships along with five Ulster club titles too during his time.

"The second guest is Anthony Daly, an icon of the game in county Clare, someone who captained his county to two All-Irelands in the 1990s, including their first title in 81 years in 1995, and someone who managed Dublin to a Leinster championship and National League title, both their first in over 50 years.

"And our final guest of the evening is Liam Sheedy, a stalwart of the game who won two All Irelands as manager of Tipperary and has been involved with Antrim during Sambo McNaughton's time as Antrim manager as well.

"All three are constant presences on The Sunday Game and are some of the most visible commentators going in hurling at the minute," added Odrán.

Odrán believes that despite the evening being mainly a fundraising gig, it also gives locals an opportunity to see three hurling legends on the same panel on their doorstep.

"Basically, this is a fundraiser for Lámh Dhearg hurling again but we’re trying to get the word out across Belfast and beyond to any hurling people who would love to get a chance to catch a night like this.

"It’s rare enough to get three people of their calibre in the one place, so we want to put out the word that everyone is welcome and that there’s to be a great night’s craic with the three hurling icons telling stories and offering insights from the highest levels of hurling up in Hannahstown. Make sure you're not a stranger and come along."

Tickets for the event which is not to be missed on Friday March 6th can be bought from £15.