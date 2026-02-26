DISCONTENT is the word that springs to mind when Celtic Football Club has been mentioned over the course of the past seven days.

A thumping in Europe at Celtic Park last Thursday ended hopes of a déjà vu 2023 scenario when Martin O'Neill's side took on Stuttgart. It appeared as though destiny might have been offering a tantalising glimpse of another successful European run for the Hoops.

Despite Benjamin Nygren snatching an equaliser for Celtic after an early Stuttgart opener, there followed arguably the worst single performance by a goalkeeper seen for many a year as Kasper Schmeichel single-handedly cost two goals in the game.

Many fans took to booing the Danish shot-stopper, and although it's not something that I or majority of the match-going fans would take part in, after witnessing Schmeichel trying to protect an ongoing shoulder injury with a World Cup on the horizon, who could really blame them?

Fast forward to Sunday when Celtic took on Edinburgh outfit Hibernian in a game which was virtually a must-win given the context of the title race.

An idiotic decision from Auston Trusty to punch his marker's arm rather than slap it away whilst the game was level at one apiece left it to the refereeing team to come to the reliably correct decision and naturally Celtic were reduced to 10 men. Worse than that, they didn't consolidate and try to engineer a slender win through guile and organisation, rather they looked like a team of headless chickens.

Kai Andrews' crisp 87th minute strike earned Hibs their first victory at the home of the champions since 2010 and fan outrage began to boil over once more.

Results on the pitch have been beyond unacceptable, that is nothing anyone can argue and that ever-growing frustration continues to fester.

But it looks to me as though the Celtic board are stepping back amidst fan turmoil in the stands and on social media and grinning like Cheshire cats at the distraction from their ineptitude provided by supporters tearing each other limb from limb.

That is the reality at the moment. The Celtic fanbase are split into three sides and, depending where you fall, you are subjected to abuse of the highest order one way or another, which is totally the opposite of the Celtic ethos – a club open to all.

Whether it be the very small minority who pat the current Celtic board on the back for a job well done, those who align themselves with the Celtic Fans Collective and the Green Brigade, or the more traditional group who urge passionate support for the team every time the whistle blows, you will find someone who wants to fire their discontent and anger-fuelled opinions at you.

A week ago the Celtic board and members of the Celtic Fans Collective met to discuss, among other things a potential reinstatement of all fans. But just like the Celtic social media debates, it ended in more confusion and disillusion.

The league is far from over for Celtic, but the reality is that both Hearts and Rangers at present look to be more focused and determined, both on and off the field.

It is vital if the club are to have any shot at the title in any of the current permutations that the ongoing dispute between the club and fans and the dispute between fans and fans need parked. Let the summer see that ugly but essential debate take place.

Meanwhile, another huge week awaits for Martin O'Neill's side. Thursday night's away leg against Stuttgart is a dead rubber with Celtic needing to over turn a three-goal deficit at the home of German high-flyers Stuttgart.

Not.

Gonna.

Happen.

So the need for some fringe players to be given a chance is imperative. I say this as someone who will be in the away section regardless of the inevitable exit, peering through my fingers. But if Celtic are to try and flip their form, a decent performance in Stuttgart could be a vital boost to morale ahead of Sunday's Glasgow derby at Ibrox.

Martin O'Neill knows full well Sunday at Ibrox is potentially a title decider and so the imperative to give others a chance in Germany and rest a vital few is even more compelling.

A week ago many fans were looking at the Rangers match in the knowledge that the pressure was firmly on the blue side of Glasgow. But Sunday's defeat flips that narrative. But with the pressure firmly on the men in green to produce a performance, recent history does not offer much hope.

Despite winning the league in 13 of the last 14 seasons, Rangers firmly hold the upper hand in the derby. The last time Celtic left Ibrox with all three points was September 2024 when Kyogo Furuhashi's wonder strike sealed a 1-0 win.

Since that victory, Celtic have not won in six derby games and Sunday's is arguably bigger than all of them.

It truly is do or die for Celtic on the first Sunday of March, but a desperately needed victory is only possible with an outstanding team performance allied to total fan commitment.

It's time, as the Beatles once sang, to come together.

Right now.