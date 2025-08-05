Be part of the criú: Excitement building ahead of Oireachtas na Samhna

EXCITEMENT is building ahead of the Oireachtas na Samhna – the oldest Irish language and arts festival on the island – as it comes to Belfast later this year.

The event celebrates Irish language, arts and traditions with a packed timetable of events, competitions, debates, film screenings, workshops, awards and more. It will take place in the city from October 29 to November 2.

This week the Líofa team from the Department for Communities visited Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain on the Antrim Road where the popular Scoil Samraidh Mhic Reachtain (McCracken Summer School) was in full swing, to help promote and raise awareness of Oireachtas na Samhna.

Críostóir Keenan, Irish language officer at the Department for Communities, said: "Oireachtas na Samhna is a massive Irish language festival where people come to compete from all four corners of the island and beyond. It is a huge celebration of Irish language and culture with competitions in singing, dancing, storytelling.

Críostóir Keenan with Aisling Uí Ghribín and Barra Ó Muirí from Gaelphobal Ard Mhacha Theas

"This year has seen a new category added to the competitions – rap. So if there are any budding rappers out there now’s your time to shine. The deadline for entries for the writing competitions passed on the July 1 however all other competitions have an application deadline of September 15.

"Oireachtas na Samhna is the longest running arts competition in Ireland. Over 120 years ago the first Oireachtas was held in Dublin in 1897. Last year it was held in the wonderful Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry. This year it comes north of the border for only the third time in its illustrious history to Belfast.

"Belfast first hosted An tOireachtas in 1997, it went to Derry in 2006 and now it is returning to Belfast in 2025. It will be held across a number of different venues across the city including events in the Gaeltacht Quarter, Belfast City Hall, The ICC at the Waterfront Hall and The Ulster Hall.

"If you want to be part of the fun and use your Irish the Oireachtas Committee are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join An Criú. We're looking for people of any age with a decent standard of Irish to volunteer at the events, working on information desks, stewarding competitions, and more.

"It's a great opportunity to practice your Irish, meet new people, and be part of a dynamic team promoting Irish culture and Belfast.

"We have people coming from all four corners of the Island, who maybe never been in Belfast before, so we want to have a strong presence on the streets to make sure people get to where they need to go and back home safely.

"We would encourage anyone in Belfast or beyond who has a decent standard of Irish to be part of this amazing event."

For more information about the Crew email eolas@antoireachtas.ie.