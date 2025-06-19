MÁLA POIST: People with a conscience will never forget this new holocaust in Gaza

AS the Zionist regime proceeds with its final solution to its ‘Palestinian problem’ and the political elite look on with complicity, a new low has been reached in its genocide against the Palestinian people: Starvation!

With the kidnapping of the crew of the Madleen humanitarian flotilla which was attempting to break the racial blockade of Gaza, what little food that exists in Gaza is being used as a weapon of war – essentially as bait – to lure two million Gazans into the south of the strip where they are being massacred on a daily basis.

According to the medical journal The Lancet, the recorded number of 60,000 Palestinians slaughtered through airstrikes, shelling, targeted shootings, disease and the deliberate withholding of medical aid – 20,000 of whom are children – is grossly underestimated and believes the actual figure, which includes those missing or buried under rubble, to be in the region of 400,000.

As Zionist state terror and criminality proceeds, it does so safe in the knowledge that it is protected by its US, British and European apologists whose silence, inaction and muted responses shames the people they claim to represent. It stands in stark contrast to the global levels of popular support, sympathy and solidarity being expressed for the grief-stricken people of Gaza, East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

As the apartheid Israeli regime starves men women and children to death, the EU and US simply reward it with arms deals and trade agreements which require all partners to uphold basic human rights and abide by international law which the Zionists routinely abuse. It is nothing short of an obscenity. History has shown that if there is the political will these same governments can and do act as they did in Berlin in 1948 and the Balkans in the 1990s. But then again, those people were white!

Masquerading as a democracy, the Zionist regime justifies its state terror to a grotesquely compliant media with carefully choreographed sound bites about self-defence alongside the despicable weaponisation of the Nazi holocaust to silence opposition to its genocide by labelling them antisemitic. The reality of what Israel stands for has finally been revealed for all to see – a failed racist settler colonial experiment led by thugs and gangsters in smart dress and military uniforms. People with a conscience will never forget this new holocaust.

Jim McGreevy

Belfast

BT11