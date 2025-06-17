MÁLA POIST: Supporting Belfast delegates marching to Gaza

AS the world watches the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran, the Israeli genocide in Gaza continues.

Massacres of Palestinians queuing for aid have escalated during a total blackout in Northern Gaza – over 400 Palestinians killed in the last few days. Hundreds of thousands in Gaza face malnutrition and famine; the blockade of food, water, fuel, medical supplies and humanitarian aid continues into its third month.

That is why thousands of international delegates and our Irish delegation travelled to Cairo to begin a peaceful march on Rafah. To highlight the ongoing genocide and forced starvation of the people of Gaza; to call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the slaughter of innocent men, women and children; to call for the blockade to be lifted immediately and for unlimited aid to be allowed in, administered by the UN. Food, water, fuel, medical equipment, baby formula, power and electricity.

On behalf of our Belfast IPSC delegation, and delegates from other Belfast solidarity groups including Trade Union Friends of Palestine, we echo their call and vow to use every method that we can to persuade the powers-that-be to let them proceed on their way.

They are attempting to do what Western governments, and the Irish and British governments, should be doing: calling for an immediate ceasefire and for the blockade to be lifted. They shine a beacon of light in these dark times. Support their peaceful march to Rafah. Open the border. Let aid in.

We ask our elected representatives, and concerned colleagues, to make a statement in support of the Belfast delegation.

Sue Pentel,

Belfast IPSC