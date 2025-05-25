FALLS CURFEW: Appeal to the family of William Burns who was shot dead

THE families of the Falls Curfew victims are attempting to make contact with the relatives or friends of Mr William Burns, one of those killed by British forces during the weekend of the illegal curfew in July 1970.

Mr Burns was shot dead by a soldier while he stood at the front door of his home on the Falls Road. The others who died were Charles O’Neill, Zbigniew Uglick (a young Polish photographer who lived in London) and Patrick Elliman.

We are aware that Mr Burns, who was single, had family living in Clonard and in the Andersonstown area at the time of his killing.

If anyone can help us make contact with any of the extended Burns family, can you please get in touch with our solicitor Pádraig O’Muirigh on Belfast 028 9023 0222. Leave your contact details and we will get in touch with you.

Go raibh math agaibh,

Pól Wilson