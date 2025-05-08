MÁLA POIST: The pile-on against Kneecap has reached absurd levels

THE pile-on against Kneecap in the media has reached absurd levels. I am shocked by the level of vitriol in the press and the ridiculous spectacle played out on BBC Radio Six Counties’ flagship programme. It is totally abnormal for the media to push this story for weeks, with little attention given to serious issues such as the recent spate of sectarian intimidation.

I paused to wonder if these people were serious, then saw that Kneecap had been discussed by Belfast City Council, the southern government and the British government. Have these people nothing better to do? Why are policymakers so enthralled by the algorithmically curated outrage of social media?

Perhaps owing to age, I am not a fan of hip-hop, but like many others I appreciate the group’s work in popularising our native language. They must also be commended for speaking out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza – an issue close to the hearts of many in Ireland. Kneecap have my full support and, judging by the BBC vox pop on the Falls Road, the support of the entire community too.

Ann Marita,

Andersonstown