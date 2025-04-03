MÁLA POIST: Let's just be honest: Unionism hates the Irish language

SO, here we are all over again with the Irish language. Its very culture, heritage, soul, identity, visibility, promotion and sense of belonging being questioned and let's be blunt, hated by unionism across the political board.

To quote an elected representative who commented on Irish language signage at Belfast’s new Grand Central train station: "The coloniser mindset runs deep." Indeed it does. It hasn’t gone away.

Design work on new bilingual signs at the new station has now stopped. The Democratic Unionist and the UUP seem to have issues with Irish in this part of Ireland but are happy to ‘go green’ when it suits them, especially those who went to Washington recently – truly astonishing.

To use another phrase: "union of people". Across these islands dual-language signs and signage is common and embraced. If unionists have a vision or indeed a unifying approach, what is it?

For me this latest political gaffe – and there are many – is extremely limited, exclusive and let's just say sectarian.

Surely working for all, as unionists would claim, is just a glib soundbite lacking sincere inclusion for a large group who cherish their native language. Inclusion, rights and respect for all isn’t happening at Grand Central Station anytime soon. Such a shame.

Barry Fennell,

Belfast