Readers react to removal of VE Day display at RVH

READERS have shared their views after we revealed yesterday that a VE Day union flag display was removed from a ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The display, featuring a large union flag, newspaper cuttings, balloons, photos and stickers, appeared in ward 5E, a unit which cares for the elderly, including patients with dementia.

The VE Day exhibition had been placed on a hospital trolley with some items of memorabilia taped to the wall above it. It was put there by a member of staff acting without clearance from management.

The Belfast Trust said workers have been reminded by management of their "obligation to foster a harmonious environment".

Responding to the story, Lance Stewart said: "And there was me thinking that Northern Ireland was part of the United Kingdom. I imagine whoever displayed it believed the same, and thus felt no need to fear using their own flag in their own country.

"Clearly we both forgot it is customary to place the feelings of those hostile to us before our own people, and to cringe accordingly.

"One might think the Hospital Management would also be concerned at creating resentment by its actions, but no, of course it wouldn't. That only works one way."

Mark Gallaher said: "I think this was despicable, after all people from both sections of the community died and the people who object to this display have no problems whatsoever in celebrating and commemorating the actions of terrorists who murdered and maimed women and children but object to a display commemorating young men and women in the service of their country and community."

Mike from Merseyside disagreed that the display should have been removed.

"It's unbelievable and disgraceful that on the 80th anniversary of VE Day the Union Jack, Great Britain's National Flag, was removed because of some little loony was offended.

"Northern Ireland is part of the British Union and played a major role in defeating the Nazis. Shameful behaviour from a few ill-informed idiots. Being 'offended' should not have outweighed the VE Day commemorations that honour those brave heroes who fought for our freedom.

"Shame on those at the Royal Victoria Hospital who chose not to stand up to a few thankless bigots! If only they'd had half the courage of the Northern Irish people during the second World.

"Many nationalities fought bravely alongside each other against the Nazis, so, regardless of race, gender or religion, we have much to be grateful for."

Jo Proctor had a similar view.

"This is fostering relations and whoever removed it is sick," she said. "It's a world event even in the Republic of Ireland.

"Anyone not capable of appreciation of that loss of life to give all life freedom should not be in an NHS hospital. Older people, whatever faith, [the] majority went to that war. Older people with dementia actually appreciate black and white movies of 80 years ago .

"The removers are no different to Kneecap rappers and have no respect for life in a hospital.

"This is an insult to USA, UK, Russia, Poland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Jewish pilots, Jersey, South Africa and Ireland."